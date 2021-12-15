Comunicaciones breaks hegemony of Costa Rican and Honduran teams in the Concacaf League

Los Cremas became champions of the Concacaf League for the first time in history

Comunicaciones FC lifts the 2021 Concacaf League title ESPN

GUATEMALA CITY – Comunicaciones had a wonderful night on the pitch of the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium and beat CD Motagua of Honduras by an aggregate score of 6-3 in the final to win the 2021 Concacaf League title and lift the trophy for First time in history.

Those led by Willy Coito Olivera They were superior in the series against the Honduran team and took advantage of the closing in front of their fans to celebrate the international title that a Guatemalan club achieved for the first time. And so they ended the six-and-a-half-year drought without lifting a trophy.

👻🏆 THE CUP IS FOR CREAMS! Thus I raise COMMUNICATIONS the title of the #LigaCONCACAFxESPN https://t.co/xoWCSEKy8r – ESPN Guatemala (@ESPN_GT) December 15, 2021

Communications started the path of the 2021 Concacaf League by beating Deportivo Once in the Preliminary Round with an aggregate score of 4-1. In the Round of 16, the rival was Alianza FC of El Salvador, which they defeated 3-1 in the series. The most complicated key was in the quarterfinals against Deportivo Saprissa where it equaled 5-5, however, the goals (3) scored as a visitor gave them the classification. For the Semifinals, Comunicaciones played against Deportivo Guastatoya and sentenced the aggregate with a 3-1.

In the end, Communications they won the first leg in Tegucigalpa 2-1 and in the second leg they finished 4-2 so they became the new monarchs of the regional tournament, being the first Guatemalan team to do so.

The Concacaf League Champions

2 Related

CD Olimpia – 2017 (Defeated Santos de Guápiles on penalties).

Herediano – 2018 (Beat Motagua 3-2 on aggregate).

Saprissa – 2019 (Won 1-0 against Motagua).

Alajuelense – 2020 (He beat Saprissa 3-2).

Communications – 2021 (Defeated Motagua 6-3)

Thus, Comunicaciones becomes the fifth champion team of the Concacaf League since its creation in 2017. The country of Costa Rica dominates the awards with three titles, Honduras with one and Guatemala with one.

After the Concacaf title won, Communications will now seek to close the year with a two-time championship due to the fact that it is in the final phase of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the National Football League.