Continuing care supplement for doctors

The Supreme court It has ratified the right of physicians to receive the same continued care supplement as nurses. The court maintains that excluding this group and compensating its professionals for caring for patients on a permanent basis represents a “discriminatory” act and in no case justified by collective bargaining with the administration.

The fourth section of the contentious-administrative court thus dismisses, in a sentence to which the Medical Office has had access, the appeal filed by the Government of Castilla-La Mancha against the complement of continuous care of the doctors of the Regional Health Service (Sescam).

More than fifty health workers achieved this recognition in 2018 at the request of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha (TSJCM), which ruled that the medical professionals of the Sescam Emergency Mobile Units (UME) should receive “The same amount as nurses” although they are part of a different category.

However, the Community Board of the Castilian-Manchega autonomy presented a cassation appeal in which it appealed that the salaries of the personnel “must be object of collective bargaining”. Specifically, the agreement signed between Sescam and the unions on the organization of Medicine and Nursing personnel recognized a productivity supplement for the former and a specific one and that of continuous care.

Remuneration supplements for doctors

In this scenario, the Community Board alleged that the ruling of the TSJCM “entails the generalization of the possibility of paying compensation supplements without them having been recognized in the applicable regulations or agreed in the legally required procedures “.

In its opinion, dated November 23, the Supreme Court finally concludes that collective bargaining on a certain matter “cannot become an obstacle for the individual official to claim their rights.”

“And if the recognition of their right forces the Administration to change a general regulation, this will not be a reason to stop recognizing the right that may exist,” adds the court, which recognizes the “Discriminatory treatment” denounced by UME doctors “who act jointly and unitarily carrying out work subject to a common day.”

Therefore, the sentence continues, “it is not admissible that a supplement that rewards such a peculiar day it is paid to some team members and not to others ”.