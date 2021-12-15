Coronavirus ‘beats’ Michael Jordan mercilessly in NBA

The coronavirus pandemic does not seem to want to stop. Recently, Michael Jordan has been affected by two teams that have a lot to do with him.

Made history in the National Basketball Association (NBA), was retired and is still in the news every day. Yes, Michael Jordan. In the current season of the best basketball in the world, ‘MJ’ has been ‘hit’ by the pandemic of coronavirus.

First with Charlotte hornets, a team of his property, which a few weeks ago had several important players of the squad isolated under the NBA’s health and safety protocol, among which his highest figure stands out, LaMelo Ball.

As if that were not enough, the coronavirus has hit another institution of Michael Jordan: Chicago Bulls. There, he won 6 championships and made history to be considered by many to be the best player in the history of this sport.

COVID-19 hits Chicago Bulls with everything

Until 10 players are out of the squad as a result of the pandemic of COVID-19. For several days they tried to row against the current but to no avail, given that they had to postpone two commitments due to the delicate situation.

It is expected that as the days go by, the players will recover so that they can return to action. But there is no doubt that the pandemic has had no mercy on everything related to Michael Jordan in the NBA.