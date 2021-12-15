COVID-19 Hits Winter Baseball: 39 Positive Cases Among Five Teams

The Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League tournament will recess until Friday after 39 positive cases for COVID-19 were registered at the moment among players, administrative personnel and coaching staff of the five teams that make up the league body.

The announcement was made through a press release by the LBPRC after the health and safety protocol was activated.

The league’s Board of Directors met Wednesday to approve the next steps.

“This season has as a requirement that all its participants are duly vaccinated. That is why those who have tested positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, “said Juan A. Flores Galarza, league president upon leaving the meeting.

Faced with this scenario, the epidemiologist José Raúl López de Victoria – who was hired by the LBPRC since last season and also worked in the National Superior Basketball tournament in its bubble edition and the one that ended in November 2021 – made a summary of the existing panorama to the Board of the LBPRC and the following decisions were made under the parameters of responsibility and prevention of the tournament:

Every member and / or person related to the five active teams that is scheduled to travel outside the country during the tournament will have to serve a five (5) day quarantine before returning to work, without distinction of person.

The teams will have to inform the league of the people in their working groups and / or squads who will leave the Island, which will be subject to the quarantine explained above.

As of the restart of the winter campaign, all teams must carry out weekly tests to the personnel who work in the tournament, on a compulsory basis. On their own initiative, the novenas subjected their members to said tests to maintain internal monitoring.