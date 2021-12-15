As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade sideways around $ 48,000, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell is not counting on a potential cryptocurrency market crash in the short term.

A crypto winter is now “possible,” Powell said in an interview with Bloomberg Technology on December 14, noting that Bitcoin and the crypto ecosystem have historically evolved around cycles based on “more or less in the halving of Bitcoin”.

But despite a potential crypto winter looming, Powell is confident that the market will rebound from a bear market once investors start buying if BTC falls below $ 40,000:

“I think a lot of people see anything below $ 40,000 as a buying opportunity. Personally, I bought when we dipped back near $ 30,000 a few months ago and I think a lot of people are waiting to get back to lower prices.” .

In the interview, Powell mentioned some of his previous predictions on Bitcoin, including his forecast of $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. The CEO made this prediction in August, stating: “I think we could see $ 100,000 plus a coin late this year-early next year.” He also predicted that the price of Bitcoin is going to hit “infinity” in March.

“It’s hard to know where it’s going,” the Kraken CEO said in the latest interview, noting that it remains bullish on Bitcoin in the long term. “When you look at a long-term trend line for Bitcoin and it’s just up constantly. I always tell people, ‘If you think of buying Bitcoin, think of it as an investment over five years.

Many prominent figures in the crypto community predicted that BTC would hit $ 100,000 by the end of 2021, including creator of the stock-to-flow model PlanB, Morgan Creek Digital Assets co-founder Anthony Pompliano, SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci and others.

Last week, Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan claimed that $ 100,000 by the end of the year was a “difficult prediction to make.” suggesting that that price level could arrive in 2022.