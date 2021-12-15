Cryptocurrencies How to withdraw money to a bank account?

The cryptocurrencies have found a boom in the midst of the pandemic. With unemployment, inflation and more negative economic effects, investing in virtual currencies such as bitcoin has been profitable for a large number of users, who have created their way of life.

That idea has stayed in the minds of many new investors, who, despite their interest, look with some fear at the market. And one of their main doubts is whether those cryptocurrencies can be converted into real money.

This note is informative and not an investment recommendation..

Can cryptocurrencies be converted into real money?

Yes. The most important markets in cryptocurrencies they will allow you to convert so much real money (which they call fiat) to cryptocurrencies and vice versa.

In markets like Binance, for example, the buyer can do it in two ways: using his debit / credit card to directly buy bitcoin or stablecoins (cryptocurrencies with the value of a dollar) or they can negotiate with “virtual exchangers” in the system called “peer to peer” (P2P). cryptocurrencies in real money in your bank account, it is preferable to use the second option to avoid commissions.

Markets in the country like Buddha Y Good bit they also provide the option of direct withdrawal to bank accounts.

An important detail to take into account is that many applications (officially called exchanges) call ‘Withdrawal’ to the movements of cryptocurrencies between virtual wallets. By clicking on this option, they do not provide the option to withdraw the money to your bank account, but to another cryptographic address (B20P, Ether, BSC, etc.), which have huge coordinates (example: my digital wallet on the chain BSC is 0xC6a62ba4a3A792f8C9712a56aC43d079c0fc0C56). In any case, their function is important because they allow moving the cryptocurrencies between markets without losing your ownership.

How to withdraw the money in cryptocurrencies to my bank account?

The simplest case is the P2P of Binance, which provides a large number of tools to remove the cryptocurrencies to real money in bank accounts with a 0% interest: neither the market nor the seller will have extra profits.

To use it, we will first need to have one of the cryptocurrencies available to sell on the market: USDT, Bitcoin, BUSD, BNB, Ethereum, DOGE or Dai. Don’t worry if you don’t have any of these cryptocurrencies: exchange any in the market for USDT or BUSD (stablecoin) to proceed with the operation.

Let’s not forget that we must transfer the money from our Spot Wallet (available to trade in the crypto market) to Wallet Funds. This operation is instantaneous and does not charge any commission.

In our case, we want to change the money to soles in a BCP savings account, so we will select these parameters in the search engine. In the sale option, we will be offered a large number of options for “virtual exchanges”, which will give us their conversion rate and their limits (the ranges of money that can change) for the user.

Depending on our form of withdrawal, Binance It will ask us to add our bank account to carry out the operation. Remember two things: first, activate the authenticators to avoid being a victim of spoofing and, second, that the bank account has the same data as your bank account. Binance.

In this case, we will sell USDT, so after selecting how many cryptocurrencies I want to sell, I proceed with the transaction.

A chat window will open in which we can talk with the money changer. Since it is you who is selling the cryptocurrencies, It will be the money changer who will have to deposit the money to your bank account. When it does, it will issue an alert, asking the seller (in this case you) to verify that the money has arrived.

If everything is correct, you can release the cryptocurrencies and the operation will be finished: the trader will have received the cryptocurrencies and you the money in your bank account.

More options

How to withdraw money in cryptocurrencies on Coinbase

Sell ​​cryptocurrencies for euros or dollars Go to Briefcase (Wallet if you have it in English) Click on EUR or USD Select withdraw Indicate the amount you want to withdraw Choose the payment method and enter its details Confirm withdrawal

Sell ​​your positions On the eToro dashboard, select Withdraw funds Choose the amount to withdraw and the payment method Confirm withdrawal

