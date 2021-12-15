Cryptocurrency Eternal fell 96% and they canceled the game NFT Cryptomines

According to an analysis by the DappRadar platform, NFT’s trading volume exceeded US $ 10.67 billion in the third quarter of 2021, what translates into an increase of 704% compared to the previous quarter.

One of the factors that drove this growth is the NFT video games that allow all players to earn intermittent rewards in non-fungible tokens.

This model is known in English as “Play to Earn”as players play not only for entertainment but also to earn digital money.

Each of these video games has its own cryptocurrency and digital economy. For example, Axie Infinity, one of the most popular in the ecosystem, has a token called “AXS” that is trading at US $ 95.

In recent months, new NFT video game projects and before the game is operational and available to the mass public, the creators they launch the token so that future players can acquire it and start trading.

However, a project’s launch schedule and promises are not always kept: recently, CryptoMines delisted its Eternal token and postponed development of its NFT video game.

The cryptocurrency was launched in August of this year and reached US $ 800. This month, it fell around 96% and traded at US $ 27.

Fall of Eternal, the CryptoMines token

Consequently, the developers lowered the cryptocurrency and now it cannot be bought or sold; and you can’t access the video game either.

What about Cryptomines now?

On their official Twitter account, the project developers spoke about the situation and announced that the launch of the video game will be postponed to the first quarter of 2022 due to the “implementation of multiple improvements and changes”.

Cryptomines

In addition, they anticipated the launch of a new token in the coming days that, unlike the previous one, will be “stealthy” to prevent bots from boycotting the project.

“The cryptocurrency will be released publicly after being listed and in this way, we guarantee a fair launch,” they say from CryptoMines.

Hello Miners. As many of you already know we have reconsidered our scaling for the new rewards model towards the older CryptoMines (Legacy) fleets. We have come to a conclusion and decision, which is irreversible and will not be up for voting. – CryptoMines | Play to Earn (@CryptoMinesApp) December 14, 2021

“We want to encourage the community to buy and own our token. Therefore, we are committed to grant attractive rewards in the video game to those players who do not sell it for a period of six months “, they detailed in a statement.