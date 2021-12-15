Cuban ATMs can’t take it anymore: they shouldn’t be used on weekends, requests the Metropolitan Bank

Banco Metropolitano SA “recommended” that Cubans refrain from withdrawing money through ATMs on weekends, in a note in which he justified an alleged “high demand for extraction” and omitted to refer to the malfunction of the machines and what it implies in the daily operations of the population.

“In response to the current demand for cash withdrawals from ATMs and their technical availability, Banco Metropolitano SA suggests to its customers and the general population, to use these dispensing equipment preferably on weekdays.“, said the text, published by the official newspaper Havana Tribune.

The banking institution recommended “to carry out withdrawals at CADECA commercial offices and businesses and establishments authorized to provide the Caja EXTRA service“.

“As an alternative for the payment of purchases of goods and services in commercial establishments, it is advisable use electronic channels, using the Transfermóvil and EnZona applications, by means of QR codes and by point of sale terminals (POS or POS) “, he added.

Many ATM users are seniors, without access to new technologies or that resist them, and depend on the bad services of these machines to be able to collect their pensions.

The Metropolitan Bank added in its note that to know the location by municipality of the CADECA offices and the establishments authorized for the Caja EXTRA service, you can contact the state entity through its institutional profile on Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook (@ BanmetCuba). They can also contact the Telebanca call center by telephones 7868-3535 and 7866-0606 or by email [email protected]

Karelia del Portillo Raveiro, head of the Department of Attention to Complaints and Claims of the Metropolitan Bank, recently declared to the official press that of the 524 ATMs installed in Havana for the extraction of cash, 136 show technological obsolescence, which represents more than a quarter of the total.

In addition, the official explained that of the total of cashiers of the capital 261 are not located in banks, for which its primary care and resupply corresponds to the state entity SEPSA and every day an average of 76 shut down or broken is reported.

“I do not know the objective and subjective problems that those who answer for the correct work of the ATMs, their maintenance and the reloading of money in them have. A lot of them are out of money early in the morning. Or out of service due to network problems, or they have technical defects “, questioned the Cuban Andrés Camps Carrión in the message sent to the press.

In mid-November, it was the financier of the Cuban military, FINCIMEX SA, who announced the temporary interruption of the extraction of cash with VISA, AIS and BFI cards in the island’s ATMs due to technological problems that he did not specify in a statement published on his social networks.