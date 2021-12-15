Cuban singer conquers Spain in the TV program La Voz

Carlos Ángel Valdés has conquered Spain with his emotional performances on the Antena 3 program ‘La Voz’, and next Saturday he could win the musical competition. The Voice / Antenna 3.

Carlos Ángel Valdés has everything to succeed and this is how he is proving it on the television program The voice from Spain. The young man born in Pinar del Río has a way of singing that reaches the soul, good physique and an important godfather: Luis Fonsi, who is his coach in the space of Antena 3.

In the semifinal of the talent show last Saturday, Carlos Ángel Valdés enchanted the audience with a heartfelt English interpretation of Rise Up, by Andra Day.

The American singer claims to have written the song, which has become an inspiration for the Black Lives Matter movement, in one of the lowest and hardest moments of her career.

Carlos Ángel also had the opportunity to sing Nothing is forever, with Fonsi and Diana Larios, part of the team of young singers who receive advice and support from Fonsi. He also went on stage to sing with Larios and David Bisbal Noise. Bisbal is the advisor to the Fonsi team.

“In my life I had gone on stage with so many insecurities … and I was not able to give the best of my performances, but I keep the beauty of this Semifinal Gala,” said Carlos Ángel on his Instagram profile. “The power to tell you that dreams come true, no matter where you come from or how much you have had to leave along the way. If you persist, and as my coach would say, “don’t give up,” you get it. “

The Cuban could become the winner of La Voz next Saturday if he manages to overcome the remaining finalists of La Voz 2021, Julio Benavente and Karina Pasian, from Alejandro Sanz’s team, and Inés Manzano, from Pablo Alborán’s team.

The Cuban who triumphs in La Voz de España

Carlos Ángel Valdés is 33 years old, lives in Madrid and has excelled in musicals. In Spain, she has the support of her husband and his family. From Cuba comes the love of her grandmother, to whom she had promised that, if the opportunity arose, she would appear on La Voz.

“Today you sang for your grandmother, your mother, for your beautiful Cuba, Spain and the whole world. Gala after gala you have surpassed yourself. I love your freedom to do whatever you want with your voice. It has been a blessing to work with you, ”said Fonsi after witnessing Carlos Ángel’s performance in the semifinal.

At the beginning of the program, Carlos Ángel convinced the coaches with his interpretation of Jealous, in the blind auditions. The four coaches, Malú, Sanz, Alboran and Fonsi fought to bring him to their team.

“There are levels, there are people who sing well, there are people who sing very well and then there are those who make your hair stand on end and pierce your heart, which is what you have done. You are a piece of an artist, ”said Sanz.

Sanz is very close to Cubans due to the years he has resided in Miami and because of his current courtship with the Cuban artist Rachel Valdés.

For his part, Fonsi exclaimed: “What planet do you come from?” and Carlos Ángel chose to be on his team.

Last year, the Cuban model Jorge Javier Díaz drew many sighs in Spain on the Telecinco program The island of temptations.

Next weekend Carlos Ángel could make history and win The voice.

Carlos Angel Valdes Carbonell shines in La Voz de España with the support of his coach, Luis Fonsi, and went on to the final of the musical talent competition.

