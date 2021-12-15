Cúcuta: they offer a millionaire reward for information about the attack – Investigation – Justice

Dissidents from the 33rd front of the Farc under the command of ‘Jhon Mechas’ –who is said to take refuge in Venezuela– or the Eln would be behind the attack perpetrated yesterday, in the vicinity of the Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, which claimed the lives of two policemen and a suspected terrorist.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano Aponte, who traveled to the north-eastern capital in the company of the leadership of the Military Forces and the director of the National Police.

Molano said that, according to the technicians, the two explosions “indicate that the system used has characteristics that could be assimilated to previous events perpetrated by the Eln and the dissidents of the 33rd front of the Farc,” seeking to affect the aircraft of the Public Force. they were on the track.

Similarly, the minister offered a reward of up to 100 million pesos for information on the events and announced a series of measures to improve security in Cúcuta and the region.

The mayors William Bareño Ardila and David Reyes Jiménez, anti-explosives technicians, with great recognitions in the field, died while checking the place. “Criminals entered the Camilo Daza airport where an explosive device detonated between the platform and the mesh, causing some human remains to be identified,” said the commander in charge of the Cúcuta Metropolitan Police, Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga, who pointed out that, minutes later, “our explosivists when doing the reconnaissance of the area identify a suitcase and when approaching with all the security measures, (it) detonates.”

Precisely, the director of the Police, the General Jorge Luis VargasHe said that the identification of the person who died at the scene and who was carrying the explosives was prioritized with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Catatumbo region, in Norte de Santander, is today the area of ​​the country with the largest number of hectares planted with coca plants, more than 35,000 according to the United Nations Integrated Illicit Crops Monitoring System (Simci) 2020.

This is equivalent to an annual production of 350 metric tons of cocaine, most of which is transferred to Venezuela, “taking advantage of the porosity of the border and the clandestine tracks that are located in the state of Apure for shipment to Mexican cartels.” , reads an intelligence report that EL TIEMPO had access to.

In this area of ​​the country dissidents from the Farc, Eln and a small network of ‘Los Pelusos’ converge, the latter trying to survive in the world of drug trafficking after the capture of its top boss, Robinson Quintero, alias Macho, in June 2021 In Cúcuta, 6 terrorist attacks have been perpetrated since June.

The authorities reiterated that the problem revolves around drug trafficking and that this came to affect the heart of the capital of Norte de Santander. “There is a new factor that adds to the security problem in Cúcuta and it is the terrorism support networks, which are ordinary citizens, who are not armed, but who serve these criminal groups,” a military source told him. to this diary.

According to the source, “they are people with limited resources, many of Venezuelan nationality, who are lending themselves to money laundering activities resulting from drug trafficking.”

Analysis of the facts

And they are the terrorism support networks, which are ordinary citizens, who are not armed, but who serve these criminal groups

In addition, he stressed that in Cúcuta “large amounts of gold are being moved in commercial houses, something that has never been seen.” The source assured that the situation will become more bloody when evidencing the presence of emissaries of the Sinaloa cartel in the region. Experts consulted by this newspaper point out that the acts of violence that have been shaking Norte de Santander, especially in Cúcuta, are not new and that they reflect the lack of policies to address the problems generated by the border with Venezuela.

For Wilfredo Cañizares, director of the Progresar Foundation –based in Cúcuta– and coordinator of its observatory on human rights and socio-political violence, what has happened in the city has been going on for decades.

“Cúcuta has suffered from very serious violence for several years, with the presence of guerrillas, paramilitaries, drug trafficking, smuggling and corruption,” said Cañizares.

The researcher pointed out that in all this storm of crime and violence, several areas have become epicenters. One of them is the Camilo Daza airport.

“The airport is located in commune 6, which is historically the one that has concentrated the greatest problems of misery, poverty, insecurity and violence. It is there where there are higher levels of homicides and human rights violations. In addition, the commune communicates with Catatumbo, the entire Puerto Santander area and the southern part of Tibú, making it an important strategic corridor, where the airport is located, ”Cañizares explained.

For Isaac Morales, coordinator of the Citizen Security line of the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, yesterday’s attack reveals, once again, the vulnerability of Cúcuta.

“The city has been the Achilles heel of President Duque’s security policy. It is a strategic area of ​​the border territory, with a high presence of illegal groups, and the Government has not been able to take over the spaces, “he said.

Bareño, half-life of delivery to the Police

Mayor William Fernando Barreño.

Mayor William Bareño Ardila spent 21 of his 42 years in service. He dedicated half of his life to the Police, until yesterday, in fulfillment of his mission in Cúcuta, he died along with one of his companions, David Reyes Jiménez.

The work of the mayors was so remarkable that a few weeks ago they had been nominated in the Night of Police Excellence, for their tireless work to free the department of Norte de Santander from antipersonnel mines, especially, the Catatumbo region, the most hit by violence and drug trafficking.

In fact, it was they who deactivated a conditioned car bomb with more than 300 kilos of explosives and 5 cylinders of more than 200 kilos that threatened the community of the municipality of El Tarra.

The mayor Bareño was a native of the municipality of Barbosa, Santander, located on the border with Boyacá, and had three children.

“With his work he saved the lives of hundreds of citizens,” said Police Director General Jorge Luis Vargas yesterday through his Twitter account.

During their participation in the Night of Excellence of the Police, the organizers highlighted that during the displacement of the uniformed men to deactivate the explosives “they were subjected to several subversive attacks, in which one of the soldiers who provided security was killed. Despite the extreme logistical, environmental and human conditions, they managed to deactivate the device ”. This is indicated in a brief profile that reflects the feat that led them to occupy second place in the heroism category.

Mayor Reyes leaves behind a two-year-old daughter

Since 2005 the Mayor David Reyes, born in Fusagasugá, Cundinamarca, belonged to the National Police.

In addition to the nomination at the institution’s Night of Excellence together with his colleague William Bareño –who also died as a result of the attack at the airport– Reyes stood out in the Green Heart award, in which he was a semifinalist.

He was one of the anti-explosive technicians who safeguarded the safety of the inhabitants of Norte de Santander, where different armed groups have unleashed a serious wave of violence.

“He was characterized by his heroism and bravery during the 16 years that he served the country as a policeman. We are with his wife and their little daughter, just 2 years old. They will not be alone either, ”said General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, director of the Police.

Yesterday, from different cities of the country they paid tribute to the two uniformed men killed by the terrorist events in Cúcuta.

The Police invited to take out a handkerchief at 12 noon to express solidarity for the 62 agents who have lost their lives in fulfillment of their mission this year.

In addition, at night a candlelight was held in honor of the fallen soldiers.

“The criminals who murdered our homeland heroes in Cúcuta, the mayors William Bareño and David Reyes, will fall. We are not going to rest until we leave them in the hands of justice. The entire country rejects and condemns this terrorist, cowardly and insane action ”, said the Police Director through his Twitter account.

