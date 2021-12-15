Dani Alves leaves good impressions on Barcelona’s backhand against Boca Juniors

Dani Alves, five years, six months and twenty days after wearing the Barça shirt for the last time, returned to play for Barça.

In a debut during which he showed that his seniority should not be a problem to become a fundamental piece in Xavi Hernández’s schemes from January 2, when it can be officially released in Mallorca.

He made his debut on the occasion of the friendly against Boca Juniors played in Saudi Arabia as a tribute to Diego Armando Maradona and which was decided in the penalty shoot-out, after finishing the 90 minutes with a 1-1 draw. There Alves scored the first of the shots, but the errors of Matheus Pereira, whom Rossi rejected the third shot, and Guillem Jaime, who shot out the fourth, condemned the Barça team 2-4.

Before that, progress had been made, at the beginning of the second half, thanks to an exceptional goal from Ferran Jutgla, who received an involuntary pass from Coutinho from behind and turned with a superb shot to the impossible squad for Agustín Rossi.

The game, being a nuisance due to the long journey that impaired the preparation for Saturday’s game against Elche, nevertheless served to see the less usual players and their side young (Álvaro Sanz, Jutglà and Balde in the starting eleven) with aspirations to take center stage … But among each other, if someone stood out with special prominence, it was Dani Alves, 38 compliments and with the intensity of a youth.

Without paying attention to the friendly nature of the clash, the Brazilian took the reins of the game from the first moment. Acting as a right-back, he participated with enthusiasm in many plays, sometimes accelerated and acquiring the stripes without dissimulation to the point of allowing himself to launch a foul that seemed, logically, to be for Coutinho.

Alves intervened a lot from the wing, throwing measured centers like the one that would lead to Jutglà’s goal, already in the second half, after even daring to finish off with danger on a couple of occasions and before the entry of Oscar Mingueza as a substitute. de Lenglet caused the French defender to give him the captain’s armband.

The many changes in the second half spoiled the game somewhat and caused certain imbalances in the Barça team, which led to the tying goal scored by Exequiel Zeballos thirteen minutes from the end, resolving a quick counterattack.

The duel ended with that tie that gave way to the penalty shootout, where Boca Juniors did not miss and somewhat overshadowed the debut of a Dani Alves who returned to play with Barça with the same spirit of the first day.