Danilo Medina predicts the victory of the PLD in 2024

The former president of the Reppublic, Danilo Medina, predicted that the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) will win the elections again in 2024.

“The PLD He is going to win the next national elections, have no doubt ”, assured the two-time president.

“The PLD it is there, and we know it because we are seeing the measurements, which are being done by others who are not us, “he said. Medina.

In a Christmas meeting held at the National House of the PLD, Danilo Medina He recommended to the mayors and directors of municipal districts not to “push themselves.”

“They should not pressure themselves, but what little or much they can do for their communities do it well, so that the community knows that the few resources they receive according to the law are being invested in the communities and their leadership will grow”, express Danilo.

PLD fortress

Medina He highlighted the strength of the purple party and warned those who seek to erase the work of the PLD government that they would be wasting their time.

“Whoever tries to erase the work of PLD the government is going to waste its time, because as time goes by, people will talk much more about the return of the PLD to the power”.

He noted that the only challenge he has the PLD To win the next elections is to shortly elect a presidential candidate and stick together.

“If that happens in the 24th it will go back to National Palace the purple flag and the yellow star ”, he concluded Danilo Medina.

It should be noted that the meeting on the occasion of the Christmas festivities was organized by the party organs of the Presidency, the General Secretariat and the Secretariat for Municipal Affairs.

This meeting served to socialize ideas, actions and share in the traditional festivities with their mayors and directors of the country’s municipalities.

Some 95 councilors participated in the meeting together with the leadership of the PLD headed by Danilo Medina, Charles Mariotti, Temístocles Montás, among others.