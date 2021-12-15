Deaths of Dominicans in Mexico mourn Baní

Several of the relatives of the Dominican victims of the accident that occurred last Thursday in Chiapas, Mexico, stated this Monday that they did not know that they would undertake the trip to that country in search of irregularly entering U.SAlthough one of them said that his relative first traveled to a Central American country to use it as a road. So far, the death of three Dominicans and two other wounded have been confirmed, according to data provided by Jatzel Roman, vice minister of Consular and Migratory Affairs from the Foreign Ministry, to the relatives during a meeting held this Monday in Baní, where the victims of the tragedy were originally from. He explained that, based on the data provided by relatives, there are at least nine people who are investigating their whereabouts. One of the relatives who said he was in uncertainty is Félix Pimentel Castillo, who is the brother of Rafael Martínez Castillo, who was in the accident. Both are residents of the Las Carreras community in Peravia. Pimentel said he did not know the condition of his relative, who he said had left the Dominican Republic for three weeks.

“He traveled to Central America (he did not identify which country) and then to Mexico, although he went legally from here. What happens is that they offer to take them directly and after they are there the reality is different, after they arrive they put it in what they find “said the man, who added that he even advised his brother not to get involved in those types of trips. A friend of one of the travelers, a 23-year-old who died in the accident, told Free Journal that the deceased left the country on November 12. He indicated that the relative made a plane trip to Chile and from that nation “They went by land I don’t know how far and then they got to Mexico and from Mexico they have to cross by trailer until they reach the border crossing area and they do that on walks at night.” The consulted added that his friend was engaged in construction and other informal jobs and that he orphaned a one-year-old girl. He added that people who embark on these trips pay from RD $ 700,000 up to one million pesos, depending on whether they travel by air, sea or land. He maintained that another friend made a similar trip, only with a different route.

At least 55 people were killed when a truck overturned on a highway in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, when it was transporting more than a hundred Central American migrants, in overcrowded conditions. The vehicle transported more than 160 overcrowded migrants of various nationalities in its two boxes. In this regard, Ángel Lugo, a resident of the Catalina municipal district, in the Peravia province, and father of the 24-year-old Ángel Lugo García, who died in the accident, stated that he tried to advise him not to undertake the trip. “Yesterday there was not even a radio turned on and there was a ball tournament and it was not played, because everyone has felt his death,” he said. Meanwhile, Bernardo González Guzmán, uncle of another of the young people involved in the accident identified as Frantony Matos González, 22, said that he did not inform his relatives that he would make that journey. Rosa Doñé, wife of Máximo Espinosa, who was injured in the accident (according to the lady’s version), said that the news that her partner had traveled to Mexico took her by surprise and she had no information on how the journey was .