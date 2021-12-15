Delivery sixth payment of tax credit could be last | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The last of six child tax payments from the federal government is due as of Wednesday. Some fear it will be the last, even though there is a proposal to extend the program for another year. It all depends on Congress passing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.
Under the tax credit program, parents and guardians of more than 3.5 million children in New York have qualified for payments of up to $ 300 per month under the expanded tax credit, which was included in the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress in March.
This aid expires at the end of the month and Senate Democrats are racing each other to get Biden’s blanket social spending plan approved before Christmas, when lawmakers are scheduled to take a recess.
As reported Tuesday by Newsday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.), who has supported this initiative, is facing resistance to revive the program next year from Senator Joe Manchin (DW .Va.), A moderate Democrat, whose opposition to the plan could derail its approval in a 50-50 split Senate.
Manchin argues in part that the expanded credit is too costly, while Biden and top members of his administration say this has been a lifeline for families recovering from the pandemic and lifted millions out of poverty.
Democratic leaders want to extend monthly payments for certain families for one more year as part of the housing spending bill. 1.9 billion dollars from the party.
It’s unclear if the legislation, which the House passed last month, will go through the Senate in the coming weeks. The Internal Revenue Service has warned that Congress should approve the package by December 28 to ensure that the mid-January payments can be distributed on time.
Under this program, most parents have automatically received up to $ 300 for each child through age 6 and $ 250 for each age 6 through 17 on a monthly basis, which is half of the enhanced credit.
Parents have been using the monthly infusions to pay for food, clothing, utilities, school books and supplies, it has also helped reduce child poverty. According to the Center for Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, this program helped reduce child poverty by 28%.
What is the child tax credit?
“The previous law [que solo daba créditos de hasta 2,000 dólares por hijo]He did not consider 17-year-old children, he was below that age, “explains economist José González in an interview with Noticias Univision 41.
He adds: “The essential condition is that the children have a social security card and that the parents have declared taxes at least in 2019, because the calculations of the refunds will be made depending on the tax return of 2020 or 2019.”
Which parents are eligible to receive these credits?
The eligibility for this credit it depends on annual income, so those families whose income has decreased will be able to update it on a website that would be administered by the Department of the Treasury. New Yorkers with children earning $ 75,000 or less a year, and couples earning $ 150,000 or less, would benefit.
What about undocumented people? immigrant families, the bill indicates that to receive the benefit the child must have a social security number, but it is not mandatory for the parents to have this type of document. “As long as the children have lived with their parents for at least six months in 2019 and 2020, they will benefit,” says González.
The bill, known in English as the American Family Act, seeks to combat child poverty and expanding direct cash benefits to American families.
Between July and December, checks of $ 300 per month would be distributed for each child under the age of 6, as well as checks of $ 250 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17.
