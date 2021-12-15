Demi Rose with a strip between her charms looks like Barbie | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful british model, Demi Rose, is always under the magnifying glass of her most loyal admirers, they are in charge of rescuing only the most flirtatious photographs of her career and of course one of her favorites was the occasion when she modeled like a real Barbie in real life.

That’s right, it is a snapshot in which we were able to appreciate the Influencer using blonde hair and a pretty yellow swimsuit, with only one strip among its charms, it managed to turn on and raise the temperature of the users of social networks completely.

The photo was shared once again in a fan account, who could not help but remember this epic moment in the career of the native of United Kingdom, accumulating thousands of comments where Internet users express the great admiration and attraction they feel for her when they see her and when they know that she was striving to get to where she is today.

An incomparable figure, striking eyes that managed to conquer any user who observed that image, of course, posing with your back to the camera also helped a lot.

The young woman takes advantage of each landscape that she observes and that she considers excellent for a photographic session, this time it was simply a balcony on a night in which the black background made her silhouette stand out even more and her hair blonde impress those who had never seen her in this look.

Demi Rose leaves her fans in love with her photos and different styles.



Is that the young woman usually wears brown hair, sometimes she paints it in different shades such as dark or blonde hair, although of course her favorite is her natural hue.

The fans of Demi Rose in any color, outfit or place, for them the only thing that matters is to continue enjoying her work and to continue supporting her so that the young woman gets better and better contracts with brands that trust her great scope to work and collaborate in the world of fashion modeling.

