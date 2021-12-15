Diagnostic method for pulmonary embolism reduces the need for imaging studies

In patients with suspected pulmonary thromboembolism and positive PERC, the use of the YEARS algorithm combined with the age-adjusted threshold of the D-dimer is not inferior as a diagnostic method, according to a study.

Selective focus of view of PMI of chest CT for diagnostic pulmonary embolism (PE) and lung cancer.

A clinical trial found that in patients with suspected pulmonary thromboembolism and positive PERC (pulmonary thromboembolism exclusion criteria), the use of the YEARS algorithm combined with the age-adjusted threshold of D-dimer is not inferior as a diagnostic method, compared to the strategy conventional diagnostic.

Pulmonary thromboembolism represents a significant risk to life and although an early diagnosis generally leads to a rapid recovery and a good prognosis for the patient, the optimal diagnostic strategy, due to the fact that the D-dimer and the clinical manifestations have low specificity, is found in debate.

Likewise, the reduction in the use of imaging studies in the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism would avoid exposing to the patients radiation and develop nephropathy and allergic reactions due to the contrast medium, in addition to representing a significant decrease in spending for health centers. Therefore, specialists decided to evaluate a new diagnostic algorithm.

“The great advantage of the new algorithm is that it allowed a 10% reduction in the application of chest imaging studies (computed tomography pulmonary angiography or ventilation / perfusion lung scintigraphy) during the diagnosis or exclusion of pulmonary thromboembolism,” they comment. Marcel Levi, Ph. D, and Nick van Es, Ph. D, both from the Department of Vascular Medicine at Amsterdam Cardiovascular Sciences, Amsterdam University Medical Center, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The research team’s proposal was to apply a new method diagnosis for pulmonary thromboembolism in patients with low or intermediate subjective risk and compare it with the traditional method, which requires a D-dimer test in all the patients, followed by a CT pulmonary angiogram computerized to the patients with levels above the threshold for their age range.

The new method includes a first evaluation subjective clinical assessment using an unstructured estimate (Gestalt) and then an evaluation with PERC. PERC includes the criteria of age = 50, pulse = 100 / min, oxygen saturation = 9.4%, absence of unilateral leg swelling, absence of hemoptysis, absence of trauma or surgery recent, no history of thromboembolism pulmonary / deep venous thrombi and no use of hormones.

The patients that meet both a clinical suspicion of pulmonary embolism and a PERC score greater than zero and less than 50%, are then evaluated using the YEARS algorithm, write Dr. Yonathan Freund, Ph. D., of the Emergency Department, of Hôpital Pitié – Salpêtrière, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris, in Paris, France and his co-authors.

The YEARS algorithm includes the evaluation of three clinical parameters: signs of deep vein thrombosis, hemoptysis, and that pulmonary embolism is the main diagnosis.

Yes the patients have a YEARS score of zero, a D-dimer test is performed considering a threshold of 1,000 ng / ml for the exclusion of pulmonary thromboembolism. On the other hand, if the YEARS score is greater than zero, the D-dimer test is carried out, but comparing an age-adjusted threshold.

So considering the previous values, the patients who have a D-dimer value above the threshold can undergo a chest imaging test to rule out pulmonary embolism. The patients In the group that underwent surgery, they underwent this diagnostic method.

The clinical trial involved 18 emergency units in centers in France and Spain and a total of 1,414 patients were included. During the pre-protocol analysis, 1,217 patients were evaluated, among whom 100 (7.1%) cases of pulmonary thromboembolism were diagnosed. During the three-month follow-up of the patients, the failure rate in diagnosis was quite low, both in the intervention group (1 patient [0,15%]), as in the control group (5 patients [0,80%]). These figures met the established non-inferiority criterion, the authors explain.

In addition, the proportion of chest imaging studies was lower in the operated group (30.4%) than in the control group (40.4%) and the length of stay in the emergency unit was shorter, by 1, 6 hours, in the operated group compared with the control group.

“The robustness of the data obtained in this trial highlights the safety of both diagnostic methods in excluding pulmonary embolism without the need for imaging studies“write the editorialists.

“Although the algorithms used in the study are not particularly complex, in a busy emergency room treating patients with a variety of conditions, the multiple steps involved in diagnosis could complicate the evaluation of cases with suspected pulmonary embolism. A diagnostic sequence that requires clinical evaluation, PERC calculation, YEARS calculation and D-dimer evaluation with different thresholds may not be the most practical or easy to remember in an emergency area “, the editorialists detail.

Likewise, the clinical trial only included patients with a low or intermediate subjective risk, which explains the low prevalence of pulmonary embolism detected (7%). This means that the method may not be valid for patients with a high suspicion of pulmonary thromboembolism. In addition, it should not be applied to pregnant people, critically ill patients or those using anticoagulant therapy, a fact that can easily be forgotten in routine clinical practice, where a simpler approach could be more useful.

On the other hand, although reducing the use of computed tomography is important, it is not evaluated whether, once pulmonary embolism had been ruled out, other imaging studies were required or whether the tomography itself could have given valuable results for other diagnoses, such as infections, pneumothorax, aortic dissection or other heart conditions.

“Blindly apply algorithms to everyone the patients it may be less appropriate or even undesirable in specific situations where deviations from the rules are indicated for clinical reasons, “the researchers concluded.

Source consulted here.