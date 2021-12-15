Did aliens evolve into intelligent machines? This theory explains it

Thinking that aliens are not like usyes, with an organic body and a thinking brain It is very difficult, but a new, unscientific theory is going viral on the internet, pues holds something a little obvious that everyone has refused to acknowledge. If someone were able to overcome the monstrous distances and limits that are part of the universe those would be nada more and nothing less than the robots.

Many scientists wonder if the famous “biosignatures” that we look for in each planet, system or galaxy are false targets, because we are looking for something with too terrestrial parameters, without thinking that “life” could have developed in very unexpected ways.

Perhaps looking for ways of life that do not exist. Photo: Special.

The aliens would have transmuted to machines

As for the intelligent and civilized life forms that could inhabit the universe, there is the hypothesis that to survive so long they had to overcome their biological form and in some way to give consciousness to robots, because otherwise it would be practically impossible for an organic body to endure years of stellar travel.

In some specialized blogs on the subject they assure that this can happen when artificial intelligences exceed those that are “simply” alive and replace or merge them. Lovers of conspiracy theories think that perhaps a great extraterrestrial civilization that wants to probe our solar system could be totally mechanical or it could be a collective intelligence, made up of data that we may not recognize or that we can mistake for something else.

If you think it’s impossible, just think of yourself, most of your day and your memories are stored on social media or on a computer. So many believe that our search for aliens will have to change its parameters, rethink our ideas of life and perhaps try to believe that life is not only as we know it.

