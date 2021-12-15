Did the Vatican ask Vicente Fernández not to sing the mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe so as not to overshadow her?

Vicente Fernández was not only Mexican, he was also a devout Guadalupano who always expressed his faith to the Virgin of Guadalupe, Empress of America, in addition to his dedication to the Virgin of Zapopan; So it was not strange that every December 12 he celebrated it by singing the mañanitas and as a reward for his fidelity, he left this world on the day of its celebration.

“Happy Mother’s Day and protector of all Mexicans!”, The charro wrote on December 12, 2016 on his Instagram account, a publication that he accompanied with an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

There is an anecdote, unconfirmed, among the inhabitants of Huentitán el Alto, in which it is said that Vicente Fernández used to sing the mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe in the temple of the region, since he was an incipient interpreter of Mexican music, But when he achieved fame and became a well-known singer, the church was filled with his followers who gathered to hear him sing and not to celebrate the Virgin, preventing the faithful from venerating the patron saint of Mexico.

Twenty years later, an order came from the Vatican to the parish priest of the place, in which he was asked to speak with Chente and ask him not to appear on December 12 to give his serenade, so as not to deprive the Virgin of prominence, but another day when there weren’t so many people and he did.









In the movie “El coyote y la gruca” (1980), Vicente Fernández performed a heartfelt song to the Virgin, where he plays a thug who disguises himself as a priest to save himself from justice; In one scene, dressed in a cassock and accompanied by the mariachi, he performed Lamento de las Campana, which, curiously, also sang another idol, Pedro Infante.









Although it was not written expressly for the Virgin of Guadalupe, the song “Hermoso cariño”, by the composer Fernando Z. Maldonado, is already a reference in this celebration, thanks to the interpretation of the “charro de Huentitán”. Nor should we forget the song “On Tuesday they shoot me”, by the composer José Antonio Meléndez, which became a cristero anthem, but also a classic in Fernández’s voice.

On December 18, the Virgin of Zapopan is celebrated, a highly venerated invocation by Vicente Fernández, that is why on Friday, August 13 of this year, when she was hospitalized for five days due to her fall, a group of 20 people took her at the foot of the stairs of the sanatorium and prayed for his speedy recovery; something that his family also did until the last moment, asking people to accompany them in their prayers, Alejandro Fernández also made that request at his concert on Friday at the National Auditorium, faithful to his faith like his father.