Did you know that there are acupuncture, traditional Chinese medicine, reiki, and chiropractic for pets?

Bioenergetic therapy for animals is a specialty of veterinary medicine that treats the body as a whole, seeking to activate its own regulatory mechanism and achieve its energy balance.

This alternative therapy is supported by a series of manual therapeutic techniques, which can be combined to stop or minimize the advance of any imbalance or disease, and is also used to complement and support conventional medicine treatments.

“Healing energy also works for animals, who like any other living being, go beyond a physical body. Like humans, they also have emotional and psychological manifestations and can be affected by the energies they find in their environment, “said Angélica Forero, veterinary doctor and research coordinator of the Small Animal Clinic of the San Martín University Foundation.

Generally, this is a type of therapy that is tailored to the beliefs and lifestyle of pet owners; people who prefer bioenergetic medicine to conventional medicine. Regarding its range of application, it does not have any age, sex, species or race restrictions. In Colombia, it is increasingly common for pet owners to use alternative therapies and techniques to support traditional veterinary medicine.

Why do our pets get sick?

It is very common for an animal to get sick from the energy charge of its masters. When pets, such as dogs and cats, are surrounded by stressful situations, sadness or anger, they accumulate negative energies, causing an imbalance and / or congestion in their energy body, which ends up being reflected in the physical body in what which we know as “symptoms”.

The expert says that it is common for pets to get sick from their owners. “They are external organs of somatization; that is, they absorb all the energies around them and end up getting sick from the same as their owners. That is why it is very common that when carrying out a clinical examination and reaching a diagnosis, someone in the family is suffering from the same problem or illness, ”said the San Martín teacher.

In fact, cancer in dogs and cats is more common than you think. So, in any case it is recommended that you take daily walks on grass or dirt, in order to discharge all this negative energy.

What kinds of diseases can be treated with bioenergetic therapy?

Bioenergetic therapy works for all diseases. Even the World Health Organization has recognized the power of this therapy to treat them.

In addition to illnesses that manifest themselves physically and through symptoms, behavior problems in pets also tend to occur, generated by anxiety and depression issues, such as damaging objects in the house and relieving themselves in prohibited places.

“These disorders, as well as physical diseases, can be treated by means of flower essences, reiki (healing with the hands), healing massages, acupuncture and homeopathic medicines, homotoxicology and bio-regenerative medicine, among others. It must be borne in mind that many of these problems are due to the owner, the pet’s environment or its breed, “said Forero.

No side effects

Compared to traditional veterinary medicine, bioenergetic therapies for animals are generally quite effective, especially if they are performed simultaneously on the pet and its owner. In addition, it does not have side effects, as do all chemically and biologically synthesized drugs.

“However, as in all health processes, nothing is 100% effective and recovery depends on various factors. Quite often, pet owners opt for this alternative therapy when there are cases in which allopathic or traditional medicine does not work, or there is no longer a cure or treatment. The ideal is always to improve their quality of life, “concluded Forero.

