Diego Alonso is the new coach of the Uruguay team to seek the miracle heading to Qatar 2022

2021-12-14

Diego Alonso was appointed on Tuesday as the new coach of the Uruguayan soccer team to replace Oscar Washington Tabárez, who was dismissed on last November 19.

“The Executive Committee of the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association) appointed Diego Alonso as the new Technical Director of Uruguay,” indicates a brief statement issued by the governing body of football in the South American country.

Alonso, born in Montevideo in 1975, began his coaching career in 2011 directing the Beautiful view of your country, team in which he had also started as a footballer.

Then he went through the Peñarol from Uruguay, the Paraguayans Guaraní and Olimpia, the American Inter de Miami and the Mexicans Pachuca and Monterrey.

With these last two, the new Celeste coach won his only titles as a coach.

A Clausura tournament in 2016 and a Concacaf Champions League in 2017 were the trophies he won with the Tuzos, while with Monterrey he also won the most important continental competition at club level in 2019.

During his time as a footballer, Alonso defended Spanish La Liga clubs for several seasons.

After defending Bella Vista (1992-1999) and Gimnasia de Argentina (1999-2000), ‘el Tornado’ played for Valencia (2000-2001), for Atlético de Madrid (2001-2002), for Racing Santander (2002-2003), Malaga (2003-2004) and Murcia (2005-2006).