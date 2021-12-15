Diego Alonso replaces Óscar Tabárez as Uruguay coach

Diego Alonso was appointed this Tuesday as the new coach of the Uruguayan soccer team to replace Óscar Washington Tabárez, who was dismissed on November 19.

“The Executive Committee of the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association) appointed Diego Alonso as the new Technical Director of Uruguay,” indicates a brief statement issued by the governing body of football in the South American country.

Alonso, born in Montevideo in 1975, began his career as a coach in 2011 directing his country’s Bella Vista, a team in which he had also started as a footballer.

Then he went through the Peñarol of Uruguay, the Paraguayans Guaraní and Olimpia, the American Inter de Miami and the Mexican Pachuca and Monterrey.

With these last two, the new Celeste coach won his only titles as a coach.