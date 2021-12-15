Diego Alonso replaces Tabárez and takes the Uruguay National Team

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Executive Committee of the Uruguayan Football Association appointed the coach this Tuesday Diego Alonso as new Technical Director of the Uruguay National Team, which was under the orders of Oscar Washington Tabárez from the 2006 and in them the last three World Cup processes.

The Uruguayan strategist had his last job with the Inter from Miami, a recently created team of the United States MLS, where he did not do anything good and where he left through the back door.

The credits that they have put in top position in football from his country he got them in Mexico. First with Pachuca by winning the Closing Tournament 2016 on the MX League and then with Monterrey, club with which he was crowned in the Concacaf Champions League,, team that precisely won the qualification on the Mexican first division.

When Alonso, who also played and he was champion in Mexico with the Pumas at Opening 2004, was dismissed from Rayados, David beckham, one of the owners of the Inter Miami opened the doors to lead the club, however, he did not do well in his first season and they thanked him.

For the position he left Oscar Washington Tabárez another acquaintance of the Liga MX. Guillermo Almada, former coach of Saints and today helmsman of Pachuca Club, but he did not respond to the call, stating that he liked the project of the Tuzos, which took three days after her departure from the Lagunera region.