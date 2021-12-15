Diego Vázquez’s Motagua has lost seven finals between the National League and Concacaf

Diego Vazquez last Wednesday he extended his curriculum in finals with Motagua, as he is the blue coach that has played the most, so his record is at the top of the institution’s top winners, but his name also leads the list of the most losers . This Tuesday Diego wasted before Communications a third time to consecrate himself as monarch of the Concacaf League and has been the seventh direct opportunity of not being able to be champion of a national or international tournament. Diego has played 11 finals, of which he lost seven, three of them in this competition Concacaf (2018, 2019 and 2021), something that has made it impossible for him to become the DT with the most titles in the Motagua. Currently the “Barbie” It has five championships, the same as Primitivo Maradiaga, who did win a Uncaf cup in 2007 plus the four national trophies. Diego has kept the five league cups.

Vazquez could surpass Primi in 2018 and 2019, but fell at home for the titles of Concacaf League before the Costa Ricans Heredian Y Saprissa. That debt weighed heavily on the image of the Argentine at the head of the Motagua, who on a third occasion led them to the international sub-championship. – This is how Diego’s Motagu has done in the National League – Something that Diego has implemented is that if he is going to fall in a final, he will do it twice in a row. Well, his first falls in finals were in the Clausura 2014-2015 (2-1 vs Olimpia) and Apertura 2015-2016 on penalties against Honduras Progreso. The next two tournaments he was champion, but when he was able to become a three-time champion he also failed at home against Real Spain (3-2) in the Apertura 2017-2018 and the subsequent championship, Clausura 2017-2018, fell on penalties in the den of Marathon. Vazquez He was again two-time champion after hitting Olimpia twice in the Apertura 2018-2019 and Clausura 2018-2019, where he was able to achieve the double, but Saprissa took away the Concacaf League.

– Other information about Motagua de Diego – The Cyclone also lost from the hand of the Argentine the league finals against Olimpia in the Apertura 2020-2021 and Clausura 2020-2021, although in these keys it did not define the title directly for the blue squad, as they had to go to the next instance to fight for it. However, for Olimpia, he did define it as it happened in the Clausura 2020 tournament where after a 2-2 aggregate he avoided going to the very final against the same deep blue and defeated him on penalties 4-3 to become a three-time champion against Vázquez. Unlike Diego, Ramón Maradiaga’s stage was overwhelming, since of the six finals he played, only one of them lost, precisely to Olimpia. ALL THE FINALS OF DIEGO VÁZQUEZ Opening 2014-2015, won it December 14, 2014: Real Sociedad 0 Motagua 0 December 20, 2014: Motagua 2 Real Sociedad 1 Clausura 2014-2015, he lost it May 20, 2015: Motagua 1 Olympia 2 May 24, 2015: Olimpia 0 Motagua 0 Apertura 2015-2016, lost it on penalties December 12, 2015: Motagua 3 Honduras Progreso 3 December 19, 2015: Honduras Progreso 1 Motagua 1 Opening 2016-2017, won it December 11, 2016: Motagua 1 Platense 0 December 18, 2016: Platense 1 Motagua 1 Clausura 2016-2017, he won it May 20, 2017: Honduras Progreso 1 Motagua 4 May 28, 2017: Motagua 3 Honduras Progress 0 Opening 2017-2018, lost it December 27, 2017: Real España 2 Motagua 0 December 30, 2017: Motagua 2 Real España 1 Clausura 2017-2018, lost it on penalties May 13, 2018: Motagua 1 Marathon 1 May 19, 2018: Marathon 0 Motagua 0 Opening 2018-2019, he won it December 9, 2018: Olimpia 0 Motagua 2 December 16, 2018: Motagua 0 Olimpia 1 Clausura 2018-2019, he won it May 26, 2019: Motagua 2 Olimpia 2 June 2, 2019: Olimpia 0 Motagua 1 National League Summary: 9 finals: Won 5 and lost 4 Concacaf League Finals 2018, he lost it October 25, 2018: Herediano 2 Motagua 0 1 November 2018: Motagua 2 Herediano 1 2019, he lost her 7 November 2019: Saprissa 1 Motagua 0 November 26, 2019: Motagua 0 Saprissa 0 Summary: 2 finals: He lost both General Summary Diego Vázquez with Motagua: 11 finals: He won 5 and lost 6 THE FINALS OF PRIMI MARADIAGA Opening 1997-1998: He won the final against Real Spain Closing 1997-1998: He won the final against Olympia Apertura 2006-2007: He won the final against Olimpia Closing 2010-2011: He won the final against Olympia Uncaf Tournament 2007: He won the final against Saprissa General Summary: Primi Maradiaga with Motagua: 6 finals: He won 5 and lost 1 (Against Olimpia)

