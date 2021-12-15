Diet sodas are disappearing from the shelves

Diet drink vs. Sugar zero 0:48

New York (CNN Business) – As you pass through the soda aisle, you may notice the word “diet” a lot less than usual.



This is because some diet sodas are disappearing, or at least that packaging no longer exists. Instead, you will find those drinks with their new brand: zero sugar.

“Zero sugar” has replaced “diet” in many calorie-free soft drinks. Canada Dry and Schweppes ginger beers 7Up, A&W and Sunkist, made by Keurig Dr. Pepper, now label their diet drinks “zero sugar.” (One of the exceptions is the namesake brand Dr. Pepper, which will continue to be presented in “diet” packages as well as a different sugar-free version).

The reason for the review: The word “diet” is out of fashion, especially for millennials and generation Z.

Young people don’t like the word “diet,” said Greg Lyons, marketing director for PepsiCo Beverages North America, during the Beverage Digest Future Smarts conference in December. Pepsi changed the name from “Pepsi Max” to “Pepsi Zero Sugar” in 2016 and has been investing in its zero sugar offerings in recent years.

“No Gen Z person wants to be on a diet these days,” he said, adding that the company “is going to continue to innovate and support that business.”

But an aversion to the word “diet” does not mean an aversion to calorie-free drinks. The diet soda segment, which includes diet and calorie-free brand name drinks, has exploded since it prevailed in the 1960s. In 2020, the US retail diet soda market reached $ 11.2 billion, according to market research company Mintel.

The segment is still much smaller than the market for regular carbonated soft drinks, which was $ 28.2 billion in 2020, but it is growing much faster. Diet soft drink sales increased about 19.5% from 2018, compared to just 8.4% for regular soft drinks in the same period, making it an attractive segment for soft drink manufacturers looking for growth. .

Evolving attitudes toward diet as a concept means that soda manufacturers have to de-emphasize the word “diet” as they move forward with zero-sugar offerings, even when, as in the case of brands owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, they are selling the exact same drink.

The tactic could help soda makers attract more consumers, especially younger ones. The industry needs these customers if it is to grow the soft drink market.

The birth of diet sodas

Diet drinks first became popular in the 1960s.

Diet Rite, a zero-calorie drink from soft drink maker Royal Crown Cola, was launched in 1958 “as an option for diabetics and other consumers who needed to limit their sugar intake,” wrote Emily Contois, author of “Diners, Dudes, and Diets: How Gender and Power Collide in Food Media and Culture, “in a 2020 article for Jezebel.

“It could first be found among drugs rather than soda, but it soon focused on the growing number of weight loss dieters across the country,” he wrote. Diet Rite was a success, prompting Coca-Cola to introduce Tab in 1963, and Pepsi to begin selling Diet Pepsi a year later.

The segment gained strength in the following years. With the intention of going beyond Tab, Coca-Cola launched Diet Coke in 1982.

At the time, Coca-Cola faced many of the same challenges as it does today: It needed to revitalize the Coca-Cola brand and thought that adding a diet option named after it might help.

A company blog post detailing the launch of Diet Coke notes that “Colas accounted for 60% of all soda sales in America at the time, but diet drinks were growing three times faster than the rest of the category. Diet Coke was seen as the right product for the right time. “

The company debated the name of the product. He considered using the appellation “sugar-free” instead of diet, but “many considered it an insult to the main ingredient in Coca-Cola,” according to the article. In the end, the company opted for “diet” because “it was the most direct expression of the brand promise.”

But a few decades later, Coca-Cola returned to the idea of ​​a sugar-free product. This time, he wanted to appeal to the demographic groups that seemed to avoid the company’s diet drinks: younger consumers and men.

Zero enters the scene

In 2005, Coca-Cola introduced Coca-Cola Zero in the United States. The Baltimore Sun explained then that “Zero’s marketing is directed at a demographic, such as young men and more macho men, who see a stigma in the word diet.”

Other companies also wanted a more neutral way to advertise sugar-free products.

Removing the word “diet” creates a “gender-free way to talk about the same topic,” said Jim Watson, senior beverage analyst at Rabobank, who told CNN Business that “diet was definitely taken on as something for women.” .

But the advent of sugar-free drinks wasn’t just about gender: It marked a turning point in the overall popularity of diet drinks. Alex Beckett, a global food and beverage analyst at Mintel, said the word diet “started to go out of style … with the rise of zero.”

Naming a drink calorie- and sugar-free also has to do with changing ideas about health, and highlighting the absence of sugar in the drink as a positive attribute in its own right.

“While the diet designation may be associated with strict regimes or deprivation, the ‘zero’ designation has fewer negative connotations, and corresponds to a cleaner profile,” according to an April Mintel report.

For Keurig, the change seems to be working. Recent launches of sugar-free beverages have themselves delivered a percentage point of market share gain for the company, according to Derek Hopkins, president of cold drinks at Keurig Dr. Pepper, who detailed the company’s finances on the day of the investor in October.

Coca-Cola has also seen success with their Zero offering, which was renamed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 2017 and was updated again this year. “The new recipe for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has been rolled out in more than 50 countries and has seen accelerated growth in the last three months,” said Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey during an analyst call in October.

The new recipe hit store shelves this summer, and since then “we’ve seen 23% of current Coca-Cola Zero Sugar consumers are new,” said Alex Ebanks, a spokesman for the company, adding that Coca -Cola will continue to invest in the product next year and beyond.

The competition heats up

As the big brands focus on their zero-sugar offerings, they face competition from other categories and from startups with fresh ideas.

A major competitor, according to Mintel’s Beckett, is sparkling water.

“A lot of people are switching … from carbonated sodas to carbonated sodas,” he said, because those drinks often have no sweeteners, no calories, and “have a healthier image.”

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola now offer their own sparkling waters to join the trend. Coca-Cola owns Topo Chico and has a line of caffeinated sparkling water called Aha, while PepsiCo sells Bubly.

Beyond sparkling waters, competitors are entering the space with new twists on soda. For example: soft drinks that promote digestive health.

Olipop, a startup that claims to make “a new kind of soda,” sells flavors of yesteryear, like classic root beer or vintage cola, among others. The soft drinks, which have between 35 and 50 calories each, are made with a mixture of ingredients such as Jerusalem artichoke and yucca root that the company says promote digestive health. Poppi, who also sells traditional flavored sodas in addition to fruit flavors, makes a similar claim, placing a “gut healthy” label on the front of its brightly colored cans.

“Consumers vote with their wallets, and sugar is something that people want less in their lives,” says Danny Stepper, CEO of LA Libations, a beverage business incubator. “That opens the door to a lot of opportunities and categories,” he said. “Consumers want new things, so that opens the door to new ideas.”