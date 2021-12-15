This Monday – December 13 – the premiere from ‘Spider-man: No Way Home‘, one of the tapes most anticipated of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts.

Tape It will last 148 minutes, being the third Marvel film with the longest duration, after ‘Avengers: Endgame‘(181 minutes) and’Eternals‘(157 minutes).

The film It will hit US theaters on December 17, while in countries such as Mexico, India and the United Kingdom, the premiere will be on December 15. However, with the premiere held days ago and the multiverse confirmed, doubts have not ceased to arise about if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in the third installment of Tom Holland as the spider superhero.

Do Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in ‘Spider-man: No way Home’?

Queens superhero fans can’t wait to see a crossover between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man (2002) and Andrew Garfield’s (2012) with Tom Holland’s.

Given this, the Executive President of Physical Production at Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, has done nothing but raise the hype when sharing an image of a fan art where the three Spider-men are appreciated… Is he confirming the ‘Spider-Verse’?

The picture shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man with half his body wearing his suit and the other half uncovered, as well as the villains who have already been confirmed: Dr. Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Green Goblin and Lizard. However, what stands out the most is that, dBehind Holland, two silhouettes appear with the profiles of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. “Soon. December 17. Be ready! ”, it reads in the description of the publication.

SPOILER ALERT

Yes you don’t want to be a victim of spoilers, we recommend you stop reading here.

That said, and despite Tom Holland’s enormous effort not to reveal any kind of spoiler, Everything indicates that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire do appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘; he has confirmed it Variety, communication medium that has earned the criticism of thousands of users on the internet for offer a review full of spoilers, as they did previously with ‘Eternals‘. Then what states the aforementioned medium:

“If the villains can make the dimensional leap, it stands to reason that other Spider-Man can as well. And sure enough, first Garfield and then Maguire appear apparently aware of Peter’s villain infestation problem. (…) What could easily have felt like one of those Disneyland parades, where all the princesses are gathered to do fan service, instead find a solid emotional foundation”.

Here you can read the full review of Variety.