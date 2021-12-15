“Do not call the manager, Senator Karen”: congressman expresses the need for Elon Musk to “really pay taxes” and he responds

The businessman noted that Senator Elizabeth Warren reminded him of an angry mother of a childhood friend who “just randomly yelled at everyone for no reason.”

Tycoon Elon Musk starred in a tense exchange this week on Twitter after Senator Elizabeth Warren voiced the need for the owner of Tesla and SpaceX to “really pay taxes.”

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so ‘Person of the Year’ actually pays taxes and stops taking advantage of everyone else,” wrote the parliamentarian this Monday, linking an article on the selection of the person of the year made by Time magazine.

“Stop projecting!” answered Musk, who also attached an opinion note calling the Massachusetts Democrat “a fraud” for allegedly lying about her Native American origins in order to get ahead in academia. In addition, commented that Warren reminded an angry mother of a childhood friend who “just randomly yelled at everyone for no reason.”

“Please don’t call the manager, Senator Karen,” sentenced the richest man in the world, referring to the pejorative term ‘Karen’, which describes a woman who behaves rudely in establishments, believing that she has rights or can demand things above normal.

