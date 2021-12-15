Do you know which of your Internet-connected devices spy on you?

A new survey from cybersecurity company NordVPN reveals worrying numbers. Specifically, it reveals that 86% of Spaniards are concerned about being tracked online, while 55% think that they are tracked almost always. On the other hand, we have security experts who explain that we really facilitate this with such mundane things as simply accepting cookies, connecting to public WiFi networks or wearing a smartwatch.

Daniel markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN, notes that “Not only cybercriminals have an interest in your data. Social networks, internet service providers, third-party organizations, websites and government institutions regularly collect personal data and users’ browsing habits, whether for marketing or other purposes. Cookies are often used to track your fingerprints. “

How are Spaniards tracked?

86% of Spaniards believe that they are tracked through your mobileA higher number than you think your laptop or desktop computer is being spied on. However, no one points to smart appliances as a source of espionage. Interestingly, half of Spaniards feel heard and believe that their data is used to offer them mainly targeted ads.