Do you know which of your Internet-connected devices spy on you?

A new survey from cybersecurity company NordVPN reveals worrying numbers. Specifically, it reveals that 86% of Spaniards are concerned about being tracked online, while 55% think that they are tracked almost always. On the other hand, we have security experts who explain that we really facilitate this with such mundane things as simply accepting cookies, connecting to public WiFi networks or wearing a smartwatch.
Daniel markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN, notes that “Not only cybercriminals have an interest in your data. Social networks, internet service providers, third-party organizations, websites and government institutions regularly collect personal data and users’ browsing habits, whether for marketing or other purposes. Cookies are often used to track your fingerprints. “
How are Spaniards tracked?
86% of Spaniards believe that they are tracked through your mobileA higher number than you think your laptop or desktop computer is being spied on. However, no one points to smart appliances as a source of espionage. Interestingly, half of Spaniards feel heard and believe that their data is used to offer them mainly targeted ads.
Markuson points directly to that “Another aspect that people often fall for is the acceptance of cookies, which can track and collect data from your browser and send it to the owner of the website. Furthermore, if you do not reject third-party cookies, the website that installs them can sell your browsing data to other companies ”.
The “free” WiFi browsing it is another possible source of espionage or tracking. In fact, some endpoint providers silently track the whereabouts of millions of users. In addition, Spaniards are the most likely to use our social networks or email when we use these networks.
“Although we are always tracked in one way or another when we connect to the internet, to minimize this risk you should install a VPN to hide your IP and your location, use private browsers, avoid Google –which tracks a lot of data about you–, and, in general, be careful whenever you are online. It is essential to maintain good cyber hygiene habits to be safe on the Internet ”.
The data was collected by the Cint company between October 4-12, 2021 in countries such as France, the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland. A total of 7,800 people were surveyed, including 800 people from Spain, and 1000 people from each of the remaining countries.