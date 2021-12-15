Do you want to work on Facebook? Zuckerberg’s job offers to develop the Metaverse

The Facebook metaverseMark Zuckerberg’s new plan for his technology company is taking shape. The founder of the company that today is one of the most used social platforms around the world announced, during a company event, that the corporate headquarters would be renamed Meta. Now go to the talent search to give life to that virtual space.

According to the company itself, it is “a set of virtual spaces”, in which you can create and explore experiences with other people without being in the same physical space. In order to make this a reality, the company is committed to creating more than 10,000 skilled jobs across the European Union in the next five years.

More than 50 offers for Spain

One of the countries chosen to develop the idea is Spain, where more than 50 offers have already been published on various job portals. And while at one point the initial search for talent would focus on specialized engineers, in reality there are already openings for various positions: engineers, recruiters, programmers and designers are some of them.

An important fact about many of these offers is that teleworking is allowed, so it is not an essential requirement to be in the city of the offer in question. Most of the jobs offered are for the position of engineer, of which there are all kinds: specialized software for iOS, Android or security experts.

They are not, however, the only positions available. Also wanted Design Program Manager, who will be in charge of managing the teams that design the products and various investigations on the usability of the applications. In turn, there is a vacancy for the position of Sourcer, Design & Research (Product Design, UX Research & Content Design).

Management positions

On the other hand, senior positions are also offered, ranging from International Directors of Human Resources to Product Management. Most of the positions offered require a high qualification and availability to travel. Some of the offers have the possibility of working remotely from anywhere in the world.