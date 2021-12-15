Dodgers offer to Max Scherzer revealed

Admin 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 34 Views

One of the great firms that was made before the work stoppage of MLB was that of the ace Max Scherzer with the New York Mets, who after finishing third in the National League Cy Young voting and an impressive second half of the season with the Dodgers, and despite his 37 years of age, he managed in Queens a signing of 130 million dollars and three seasons, setting a record of average salary per year of 43.3 million, thereby defeating the offer made by the aforementioned Dodgers.

The reality is that while the Dodgers wanted Scherzer to stay in Southern California, it was impossible for them to match the offer the New York Mets made to Mad Max, and according to information from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the The Los Angeles team’s offer was for approximately two years and with a salary range of $ 36 million per season.

Obviously, the Mets’ offer was more substantial than the Dodgers were willing to give, considering that they are in a pretty tough situation with having so many free agents leaving the team as was Corey Seager, who signed with the Rangers and Texas, in addition to others who remain unsigned such as Clayton Kershaw, Kenlen Jansen, Joe Kelly among others.

Scherzer came to the Dodgers on the MLB trade final date last season along with Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds, and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

see more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks on Stephen Curry’s record night | NBA.com Argentina

Golden State Warriors have not lost at New York Knicks Stadium since February 2013 and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved