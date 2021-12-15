Due to the shortage of cream cheese, a brand wants its customers not to buy its flagship product

Cream cheese

The unthinkable has happened. In the country of abundance, there is a shortage of products. And one of those products that is missing from supermarket refrigerators is cream cheese.

The creatives of Kraft Heinz (the parent brand of Philadelphia Cream Cheese) then announced a new campaign. $ 20 will be given, digitally, to the 18 thousand customers who decide to buy another type of dessert (of those produced by the company, of course) instead of wanting to prepare a cheesecake for Christmas dinner.

Starting next Friday at noon, the company will launch a website where customers can reserve your dessert without cream cheese. With a code that will be delivered to them, they will be able to claim later their money that will remain as a credit to be used on Kraft products. A round business.

The last two weeks have been the most critical, with a nationwide shortage of cream cheese and curious situations. For example, For the first time in 71 years, the traditional cheesecake factory located in New Jersey, Junior’s Cheesecake, did not work last Saturday because they did not have the main product: cream cheese.

“We always use Philadelphia brand cream cheese. We are very loyal. For two weeks we were not receiving our shipment and we reached a point where we could not work. Cream cheese is 85% of our cakes”, He explained Alan rosen, third generation of the same family at the head of this traditional company.

Red fruit cheesecake

Only in this factory are used 18 thousand kilos of cream cheese a day to cook the cheesecakes that are distributed by individual orders and in 8 thousand supermarkets throughout the country.

Although what happened with this factory is anecdotal, it is a symptom of what is happening at all levels. Kraft Heinz announced that they have problems with the distribution chain and that difficulties could last up to three months.

On the one hand, there was an increase in demand. “We are shipping 30-35% more products today than a year ago. And household consumption has increased by 18% compared to 2019″ Said a Kraft Heinz spokesperson in a statement.

But also, after the pandemic there is a shortage of workers, especially drivers, which make product manufacturing and distribution much more complicated than before.

What’s more, Another of the large cream cheese manufacturers in the country, Schreiber Foods, suffered a cyberattack that left them inoperative for weeks two months ago, adding pressure to a failing industry.

All this in the season when cream cheese is consumed the most. December is the month in which the product is sold the most And it is because of the great demand for cheesecakes, so typical in the Christmas dinner in the United States.

