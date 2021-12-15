Eddy Atala announces changes after a new failure of Motagua in the National League and Concacaf League

2021-12-14
Motagua completed a 2021 for oblivion, the blue team did not win any title and for the third time they failed in a final of Concacaf when falling to Communications.
In the National League he had a similar situation when he stayed at the gates of a final after being eliminated by the Real Spain in the semifinals.
With these adverse results in the last two years, the board of the ‘cyclone’ would be analyzing the future of the club and will review if Diego Vázquez should continue to be the DT, likewise they will evaluate the performance of some footballers who end their contract and have not been to the height.
The president Edy Atala days ago had already warned how difficult it was to reverse this score in the final of the Concacaf League and therefore he announced that if “Motagua not winning either of the two championships will be a failure all season. I repeat, this tournament will be a complete failure not to win a single title. A restructuring would not come, but we will make important changes ”.
Are changes coming in Motagua? “Let’s talk about it. There is not much to claim from the team because they played well, but in front of the goal they have failed ”.
Only the Concacaf title saved Diego Vázquez in Motagua
The fans of the Cyclone had already requested the departure of Diego Vázquez and Edy understood their annoyance: “The great anger of them is because there were no new hires of forwards and in some way the fans will be right because the forwards do not score and while they gunners do not score, it will be difficult for us to win the games and the championships that we are fighting ”.
Motagua lost its third consecutive final of the Concacaf League, before falling to Comunicaciones it had done so against Herediano (2018) and Saprissa (2019).
And since Diego took control of the club, eight years have passed where they have achieved 11 finals winning 5 titles, all of the League and losing seven, four in Honduras and three internationals.