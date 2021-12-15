Eduin Caz and his wife argue after video of infidelity

After a video went viral in which you can see Eduin caz sleep In a bed with other woman, exposing the infidelity from the leader of Firm Group.

A few hours ago through his Instagram account, Eduin released a video in which he reveals what his relationship with his wife is like after the scandal in which they were involved.

Despite the fact that before you can see the couple very snuggled in bed, later it could be seen that they started arguing for a small detail, so Eduin could not take it anymore and exploded against his wife.

The fight was due to Eduin driving his wife’s truck, which no longer had gasoline, so it exploded against the mother of his young children.

“Just see this, zero gasoline,” you can hear Eduin Caz say.

At one point, the singer turns the camera towards his wife, who responds and asks him to he put gasoline on it Well, always the morning.

Given this, Eduin assures that he only will put 500 pesosHowever, in the background, Daisy is heard saying that her husband brought the truck all day and that he was a bully.

The singer’s name immediately became a trend, so he decided to break the silence and give a statement in which he points out that the young woman had tried to extort it in the past with the same video.

Through his Instagram account, the interpreter pointed out that before the extortion he decided to show the clip to his wife and confess what happened, assuring that they had already left that topic in the past.