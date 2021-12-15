Eduin Caz argues with his wife after infidelity and exposes it on social networks

Have problems started to flare up after the infidelity?

December 14, 2021 11:28 am

Eduin Caz continues to be the target of spotlight after a young woman from Chihuahua leaked a video in which it is found that the singer is unfaithful to his wife.

He was the vocalist of Firm Group who would share a video on his Instagram account pointing out that the issue had already been resolved with Anahy, the mother of his son, a long time ago when they allegedly tried to extort him.

In this regard, there are widely divided comments and opinions, because while some support him, others have lost the credibility of his words, they even say they believe more to Stephanie, the young woman with whom he committed infidelity and who claimed never to extort money from him.

He fights with his wife

It seems that after the controversy the couple is no longer as “perfect” in social networks as they used to. Only last Monday night Eduin shared a video on his Instagram stories in which he pointed out that he was upset with his wife for not filling his car with gasoline.

“Just see this, zero gasoline, I just grabbed it, we are going to return with the gasoline problem,” the singer is heard mentioning while arguing with Anahy.

It should be noted that both decided to stay together despite Eduin Caz’s infidelity.

Here is the video: