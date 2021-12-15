El Salvador has lost $ 5,682,100 from purchases in Bitcoin

According to Bukele publications, he has bought with public money since September 6 a total of 1,370 Bitcoins, with an investment of $ 70,307,740 million

The reserves in Bitcoin that Nayib Bukele has bought, according to his publications on his Twitter account, total 1,370 which means $ 70,307,740 million, according to the cost on each purchase date, so that yesterday that investment with public money faces a loss of $ 5,682,100 million, due to the volatility of the cryptoactive.

This calculation has been made as of December 13 as Tim Muth tweeted, who wrote detailing each bitcoin purchase: “If you assume that Bukele has not sold any BTC that El Salvador bought, with a price at 10:40 pm tonight (December 13) of 1 BTC = $ 47,172, so the approximate cumulative loss on El Salvador’s BTC portfolio is now $ 5.68 million ”.

https://twitter.com/TimMuth/status/1470618417560535040

The calculation made by the tweeter is based on an average price of Bitcoin which is $ 51,320, taking into account the highest purchase price and the lowest price, this due to the lack of information from the government regarding the purchases made. has made of the cryptoasset.

It is also unknown if he has made sales or if he has invested those Bitcoin that he has bought, in addition to those purchases of Bitcoin that the government of El Salvador makes, it is unknown who has the key or password of the wallet, but the only one who discloses the purchases es Bukele on his twitter account, that is, no official documents are known to support this.

From September 6

On September 6, Bukele made the first purchase of 200 Bitcoin, hours later he bought 200 more, exactly one day before the Bitcoin Law that allows the cryptoactive as legal tender, in El Salvador, along with the dollar, came into effect.

This is how he has been publishing the purchase of Bitcoin, disclosing that information on his twitter account, with messages mostly in English, until the most recent, on December 3.

“El Salvador just bought the dip! 150 coins at an average USD price of $ 48,670 ”, published on December 3, Bukele announcing the latest purchase that he claims he has made of Bitcoins.