Enrique Iglesias endangers his daughter from a balcony

Enrique Iglesias He is one of the most beloved singers in the world, and his relationship with the tennis player anna Kournikova has given fruit to three beautiful children, twins Nicholas and Lucy, three years old, and Mary, who will turn two next year.

Like parents, playing with our children is the best way to create pleasant memories, although sometimes such games can be very rough for a child, because as adults we do not measure our strength.

In the program Gossip No Like they showed a video in which You can see the son of Julio Iglesias carrying his little daughter, However, he put her on the edge of a balcony, endangering the minor’s integrity.

In the images shared by the program hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, they indicated that for legal reasons they covered the minor’s face, but that her face reflected true terror.

It was mentioned that the singer’s “innocent game” with his little girl would have occurred in his Miami residence, from a terrace with a balcony approximately two stories high.

The interpreter of ‘Bailamos’ is seen carry the minor and carry her in his arms to the edge of the balcony, where he left her for several seconds looking at the precipice, where an oversight could have ended in tragedy, but fortunately it did not.