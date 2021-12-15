Erick Gutiérrez pressures Gerardo Martino in the Mexico National Team and talks about his return to PSV

The return to the title of Erick Gutiérrez to PSV gives him hope for the future in the Mexican National Team.

December 14, 2021 8:58 p.m.

Erick Gutiérrez participated in an interview with Marca Claro in which he revealed aspects of his recent injuries and his return to the starting position at PSV to start gaining competitive rhythm.

In his last participations with the Dutch entity, the former Pachuca player became the axis of the midfield and began to gain ground in the consideration of his coach Roger Schmidt.

Faced with this situation, Guti was interviewed by the Marca medium in which he assured that “they brought him back to life “on his return to ownership and he dreams of continuing to gain pace to be one of the elementary pieces in the tactical scheme.

“Very happy to enjoy football again. Pretend that they gave me my life back. I really needed this type of game and minutes. I was always working 100% to be ready for any game, “the midfielder began in the interview.

Regarding his participation in the match against Monaco for the fourth day of the Europa League in which he started internationally, Gutiérrez recalled: “To be honest, I didn’t even know (that I was going to start against Monaco). I thought that it was going to be a game with no minutes or just a few minutes. Three or four minutes before the start of the game the coach spoke to me and told me that he thought I was ready and that he understood that it was difficult for me. That it was a very important game And that I do what I know. That I go from less to more to gain confidence and that is what I tried to do. I did well and that was decisive to have minutes in the following games. “

Finally, he revealed: “When I arrived the defensive part was difficult for me, I was more attacking, but now they are the functions that touch me and I have improved a lot. How to help the center, the winger, the other half. Little by little I am going to leave. releasing to be able to shoot more long distances that I enjoy scoring goals “