Error in CoinMarketCap abruptly triggers prices of the main cryptocurrencies in its data listings

The team of CoinMarketCap It still does not clarify what the error in its data lists is due to, although it made a satire with what happened through its official account of Twitter

Update: At 6:30 pm (New York time), the data reported by CoinMarketCap They have returned to normal, although information such as ATHs and graphs continue to reflect erroneous figures.

The portal with market data that serves as the main reference within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, CoinMarketCap, presented an error that abruptly triggered the price of Bitcoin and the main digital currencies both on its website and in its app for mobile devices.

Error triggers prices reported in CoinMarketCap

The error in question was presented around 5:00 pm (New York time), which generated a strong stir on social networks and specialized forums, where a large number of people shared captures reflecting the exaggerated increase capitalized by the currencies listed there.

CoinMarketCap went CRAZY !!!

Come in and see the prices ??????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/80zXnpEGAt – Mariangel (@justmariangel) December 14, 2021

At the time of editing the error is still present in the listings. Daily bitcoin directly verified what happened and indeed the pronounced fluctuations in the prices of the main cryptocurrencies are appreciated.

The present error persists even when separately reviewing some of the affected cryptocurrencies.

It is important to note that the error only occurred in CoinMarketCap, so other sites like CoinGecko They do not present alteration in the prices of the main digital currencies.

Making a joke about what happened

Although these types of errors can occur in market data services, the magnitude of it has led enthusiasts and market followers to joke about what happened.

Even from the official account of CoinMarketCap, the team members also satirized what happened and a few minutes ago posted the following:

“How did it feel to be a billionaire for a couple of hours?”

How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple hours ????? – CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 14, 2021

Although it is not yet clear what exactly happened, at the moment the team of CoinMarketCap It has not clarified what caused this error present in its data listings.

News in development

Since this is a news in development and the error still persists at the time of editing, we will be very attentive to report any news about it.

