Ethical consideration in Biomedicine: can cases be approached in veterinary medicine as it is done in medicine for humans?

As we broaden our consideration of nonhuman animals, we ask ourselves how we should address the bioethical conflicts that arise in our relationships with them. And, in the particular case of health care, trying to extend the ethical theories that apply in the case of humans has been a controversial issue.

Various approaches to conflicts resulting from Biomedicine care have been built, conceived with an anthropocentric vision and not focused on the act of medical practice. But what if we change the focus of attention from human to medical act? Will it be possible to extend the foundations of Ethics applied to Medicine for humans to Veterinary Medicine? Human beings have always strived to differentiate themselves from other animal species, and it is common to conceive of Medicine for humans as a different science from Veterinary Medicine. But shouldn’t we, then, have a medicine for dogs, one for crocodiles, one for macaws, and so on? Or could we speak of a comparative medicine, which is transversal to human animals and non-human animals?

The center of the practice of medicine is in the patient (derived from Latin pati / patior, suffer), a word that refers to one who suffers from the disease, without being essential to belong to any particular species (including Homo sapiens) to be an individual capable of suffering from a biological condition that limits it.

In 1996, The Hastings Center published the report The goals of medicine, in which the objectives of contemporary Medicine are specified. Health is, according to The Hastings Center, the experience of well-being and integrity of the body and mind, (which) is characterized by the absence of serious evils and, therefore, by the ability of a person to pursue their vital goals and function adequately in normal social and work contexts. At the same time, the World Organization for Animal Health defines animal welfare as the physical and mental state of an animal in relation to the conditions in which it lives and dies, an animal experiences a good level of well-being if it is healthy, comfortable, well fed, if it feels safe, if it does not suffer from unpleasant sensations such as pain, fear or restlessness, and if it can express behaviors necessary for its state of physical and mental well-being.

These two definitions (the one of health mentioned for humans and the one of animal welfare) have points in common: both speak of experiences or physical and mental states characterized by the absence of ills or unpleasant sensations, as well as of conditions that allow to develop adequately in the context, without specifying that belonging to a species determines any of these categories. Thus, the concept of health can be reinterpreted as follows: health is the experience of well-being and integrity of the body and mind, characterized by the absence of serious evils and, therefore, by the ability of an individual to follow their vital goals and function adequately in their usual context.

Callahan et al (The Hastings Center, 1996) identified four universal goals of Medicine, which find their parallels in Veterinary Medicine when we focus on what medicine should do, regardless of who the patient is. Thus, the objectives of both would be aligned, and would be the following:

Disease prevention and health promotion, through preventive medicine programs aimed at guardians of non-human animals.

Relief from pain and suffering, through the identification and management of causal factors.

Treating the disease and caring for incurable patients, executing therapeutic diagnostic processes that allow to restore health or, where appropriate, provide palliative care to patients who cannot recover.

Preventing Premature Death and Providing a Peaceful Death, promoting the healthy development of non-human animals so that they reach the expected life expectancy according to their species and, when they are near the end of their life (either due to old age or an incurable disease), they have the necessary support and a Medically assisted death through surrogacy euthanasia, which guarantees them to die peacefully and with the least possible suffering.

In this way, accepting that the objectives of Medicine and the concept of health are transversal and applicable to patients of any biological species, and considering that it should not discriminate by sex, age, skin color, religious belief or any other distinction , including the species, we could think that the fundamentals of medical ethics in humans can be extended to other animals, since it is about just one Comparative medicine.

* Itzcóatl Maldonado-Reséndiz He is a zootechnical veterinarian with a specialty in Wildlife Medicine and Surgery from UNAM, where he works as a full-time professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics. He is currently a student of the Master’s in Health Humanities: Bioethics. Beatriz Vanda Cantón She is a zootechnical veterinary doctor with a Master’s degree in Pathology and a PhD in Bioethics from UNAM, where she works as a full-time professor and tutor of the Postgraduate Program in Medical, Dental and Health Sciences.

The opinions published in this blog are the sole responsibility of their authors. They do not express a consensus opinion of the seminars or an institutional position of PUB-UNAM. Any comment, reply or criticism is welcome.

References

Willis, NG, Monroe, FA, Potworowski, JA, Halbert, G., Evans, BR, Smith, JE, Andrews, KJ, Spring, L., & Bradbrook, A. (2007). Envisioning the future of veterinary medical education: The Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges Foresight Project, final report. Journal of Veterinary Medical Education, 3. 4(1), 1–41. Available here.