Everything you need to know about the vaccination mandate for children that is already in force in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

this Monday at 8:30 a.m.tomorrow in a public complexfrom queens, by the office ofhope: we continue in newyork, anew vaccination mandateagainst covid19 forchildren over 5 years old.since now they have been reinforcedthe measures for the entry ofminors to business,restaurants and other businesses.we have the details of thisnew order.Alejandro: from this Tuesday,children 5 years and olderthey are not vaccinated, nocould enter the museum ofManhattan.central parkvan zoonot letting children invaccinated, they can only seethe sea lions in theexteriors.for exhibitions ininterior, for example forwines, they are going to need ahandle, as they are notvaccinated, they will not let themget in. the order was given bymayor of new york forfight the virus.it will no longer be after 12years, but 5 years, whichchildren were asked to testto eat in a restaurant,see a movie, and a roomplay, visit a theater orbe in the band.practice a sport in theschool.children who have started thevaccination process have notbeen able to enter, how are youfamily, to see this showfrom harry potter on broadway.the child put on a cradle forfirst time 14 days ago.the new rule, which is sadbecause his son dreamed of seeingthis musical work from his bookfavorite.>> go to where you can placethe vaccine to the girl.Alejandro: Star of the order hastaken from the parents ofsurprise, in with the heatinside the restaurant ,.have had to decide foreat here in the restaurantsopen from the city.>> don’t think it’s fair, we have thedecision to vaccinate or not andwe don’t want a car>> many establishments haveannounced the measure forminors, because businessthat does not comply, will be fined.in this game room,quarantine univision newswitnessed the parentsI gave them proof of vaccination,but not to those under 12years.>> they should vaccinate thekids.if there was a children’s vaccineYounger, so did.Alejandro: They insist that thevaccines are safe, thatmust be immunized to finishwith the pandemic. on theoil mill, 24% of children fromuntil 11 thevaccination. the city has thehope that this measureobliges the middle parents