Ex-wife of Alejandro Fernández assures that Vicente Fernández left EVERYTHING ready before dying

The ex-wife of Alejandro Fernández, America Guinart, spoke of the sad moment that the Fernández Dynasty is going through after the death of “Charro de Huentitán”, on December 12.

The also mother of Alex, Camila and América Fernández, He revealed the bond he had with Don Vicente, highlighting that he was a cautious man who does not doubt that he had everything in order when he died.

Alex fernández followed in his grandfather’s footsteps. Photo: Special

It was during an interview with a newspaper that the woman who gave Alejandro Fernández her first children, confessed that the family of the interpreter of “Acá entre nos” was prepared for his death.

“Hey, I don’t think I was ready. When he scared us a few years ago when the liver thing happened, I did say what is going to happen because he is very head of the family, he falls, and like dominoes, they all fall. He is a very important force for everyone, even for Alex Junior in his career, well for everyone. I think that you are never prepared for that ”, he commented on the matter.

Are your children and grandchildren covered?

Likewise, Guinart explained that the widow, children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren of “Chente” will have no problems due to his fortune, since the Mexican artist left everything ready for when he was missing from the family.

“My father Vicente was always very intelligent and in the last year he has been fixing his things a lot so that if he misses everything, he will leave super arranged with children, grandchildren and everyone. He is very organized and arranged everything so as not to leave problems, “he explained.

Children of Alejandro Fernández and Vicente Fernández. Photo: Special

Finally, regarding the most precious memories she has of her ex-father-in-law, América revealed that Don Vicente gave her a very nice gift, such as a charro suit;

“I think the most significant for me was a charro suit that he gave me after a concert. He took it off, signed it and gave it to me; now, I gave the button to Alex to put on a suit charro, and somehow carry it, but I have saved my suit, that was very nice, “said Alejandro Fernández’s ex-wife

Who is America Guinart?

América Guinart married Alejandro Fernández in 1992 and they separated in 1998. During their marriage they had 3 children: Alejandro Fernández Guinart and the twins, Camila Y America Fernández Guinart.

Alejandro’s ex-wife was very close to “El Ídolo de México”, since he was close friends with America’s parents, long before she was born.

On the other hand, Ximena Díaz, who is the mother of Alejandro’s other two children, also spoke about the death of Don Vicente with this message:

“Huge Human Being, unmatched !! Loving, loyal, simple, hardworking, funny, generous, talented, warrior of Life and SUCCESSFUL !! Thank you for the example that you leave us, for your blood, which unites mine; thank you for SO MUCH.

Thank you for your Love, my beloved Father. My Baby V? ”.

