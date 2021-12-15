Although he was among the best 10 drivers of the season, Sergio Pérez was located below Ocon, Alonso and Russell, according to F1

The Formula 1 published the Power Ranking for the 2021 season, which was led by Max Vestappen, who was proclaimed champion after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, it highlights that Sergio Pérez, fourth in the drivers’ championship, he finished in tenth position with an average of 6.7.

F1 put Ocon, Gasly, Alonso and Russell ahead of Checo Pérez at the end of the season. Getty Images

‘Checo’ Pérez finished among the 10 best drivers of the season for the Formula 1 Power Ranking, but the Mexican is behind pilots like Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, George Russell and Esteban Ocon, whom the Guadalajara surpassed in the drivers’ championship.

According to Formula 1, its Power Ranking is carried out by six judges who rate all the drivers in each Grand Prix with a maximum score of 10. At the end of the season the average is taken to deliver the numbers for the entire year.

The table is led by Max Verstappen, a driver who scored 8.9. Behind the champion, is Lewis Hamilton with 8.4; while the top three is closed by Lando Norris with 8.2. In fourth place appears Charles Leclerc with 7.9 and in the fifth step there is a tie between Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz, both with 7.7.

Fernando Alonso is in seventh place with 7.4, George Russel is eighth with 7.3, Esteban Ocon is ninth with 7 and ‘Checo’ Pérez closes the top 10 with 6.7. Valterri Bottas, who finished third in the drivers’ championship, is the main absence from the Power Ranking.

Formula 1 also published the qualifications of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the season, in which it qualified the Mexican’s work with 8.5, after the battle he had with Lewis Hamilton, which helped Max Verstappen win the championship.

“Sergio Pérez, nicknamed a ‘legend’ and an ‘animal’ for his heroics in holding off Hamilton just before the Abu Dhabi halfway point, was unfortunate not to claim the final podium after retiring on lap 56. Having ranked fourth, Pérez did his job and did it admirably for the drivers’ championship winning team. “