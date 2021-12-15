FBI expert: seized guns were bought after Raphy Pina pleaded guilty

A weapons expert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) indicated this Wednesday that the weapons seized in a house of the producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves were purchased in 2016 and 2017.

On the third day of the trial against Pina Nieves, the FBI forensic examiner, Bryce ziegler, noted that as part of the analysis carried out on the two pistols, it carried out an electronic trace, based on the serial number.

Ziegler found that the Smith & Wesson pistol was made in the United States and passed through various gun dealers until it was purchased by someone in May 2017, in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, he stated that the Glock pistol was manufactured in Austria and that the last recorded sale was to a person on February 21, 2016 in Ohio.

The witness did not say whether the trace reported to whom the weapons were sold. Neither the prosecution nor the defense asked him.

However, by presenting these dates, the prosecution sought to emphasize to the jury that both weapons were acquired by the accused. after being convicted of federal charges in 2015, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Ziegler also reported that forensic examination of the Glock pistol confirmed that the weapon had been modified to fire automatically, which is prohibited by federal law.

For the illegal possession of the weapon and for the modification, a federal Grand Jury indicted Pina Nieves with two criminal charges. He is exposed to ten years in prison, for each charge.

They show checks from Pina Nieves

The federal prosecutor’s office seeks to convince the jury that Pina Nieves had “constructive possession” of the firearms. This means that he had “control” of them, even though he was not in the house at the time of the search.

The Public Ministry today showed checks from Pina Nieves to try to prove to the jury that the artistic producer has been in the house in Caguas where they seized firearms after he was convicted in 2015.

After that year, Pina Nieves could not own firearms. Due to the weapons seized in the house, a federal Grand Jury issued two criminal charges against him.

To questions from the prosecutor Jose Ruiz, a financing manager at the Gómez Hermanos car dealership in San Juan, identified as Maite Olivero, validated that the producer used a check for $ 284 from Banco Popular in the rental transaction or “lease” of a Lamborghini Urus for $ 380,000 in 2018.

Olivero indicated that the check number was “113”.

Ruiz then presented a checkbook occupied during the raid on the house in the Caguas Real urbanization, where the weapons and ammunition were seized in August 2020.

The check that can be seen in the image of that book, with the same bank account, has the number “151”.

The prosecutor then showed a copy of two checks from Pina Nieves paid as part of the purchase of a Bentley car for $ 207,000.

At the prosecutor’s request, Olivero read that the checks have the numbers “161” and “162” for the amounts of $ 184 and $ 269, respectively. Both checks were dated June 20, 2021.

With this display of evidence, Ruiz sought to suggest that Pina Nieves used checks from the same account, and possibly from the same checkbook, before and after the search was carried out.

In this way, the Public Ministry intends to convince the jury that Pina Nieves acceded to the residence in which the weapons were seized, after the prohibition to possess them.

For his part, one of the defense attorneys, Francisco Rebollo, took advantage of the same evidence to present to the jury another residential address for Pina Nieves.

Rebollo showed the last page of the document that the prosecutor did not present. The sheet contained the image of a driver’s license of Pina Nieves, issued on February 20, 2014 with a residential address in Miami, Florida.

Pulse by residence address

Precisely, the matter about the residence address of Pina Nieves was once again the subject of debate during the day.

After Ruiz questioned the director of service at Global Mattress, Ricardo TricocheIn relation to another person, Rebollo took the opportunity to ask her to read the address of a delivery of a “mattress” for Pina Nieves.

This document shows that the delivery was made to the address of the Ciudad Jardín urbanization, in Gurabo.

The data seemed to support the strategy proposed by the defense that Pina Nieves was not in “possession” of the weapons because she was not in the house that was raided and that she had not used it for years.

However, the prosecution presented witnesses to show that the defendant was in charge of the raided house.

In this sense, the fourth witness in the prosecution’s trial was Mr. Rey de León, who notarized the deeds of the house in the Caguas Real estate, where the weapons and ammunition were seized during the FBI raid.

According to the documents presented in court, Pina Nieves bought the property in 2004 with a mortgage of $ 492,000 in the Doral bank, which currently does not exist.

Another deed indicates that in 2009 a person identified as Omar Rodriguez Vazquez assumed the responsibility of continuing to pay the remaining $ 469,831 of the mortgage, although Pina Nieves remained as the debtor before the bank.

The federal prosecutor Ruiz tried to establish with his questions that, although Rodríguez Vázquez assumed the mortgage, the real intention was for the defendant to continue making the payments.

Then to questions from the lawyer Maria Dominguez, the notary indicated that the type of agreement for a person to take over a mortgage “occurs frequently.”

He also recognized that in the event that the person who assumed the mortgage did not pay, Pina Nieves would have had to respond legally and her credit would be affected.

In that sense, he answered “no” when asked that the 2009 transaction would be a fraud if Pina Nieves ends up paying the mortgage.

Later, the federal prosecutor’s office sat down to testify to a legal advisor of Oriental Bank, who authenticated a document indicating that on May 30, 2019 the institution received a manager’s check for $ 368,455.78 to pay off the mortgage that originated for Pina Nieves in the 2004 by Doral Bank for the Caguas Real house, which was where the weapons were seized.

The trial is scheduled to continue tomorrow, Thursday, in courtroom 2 of the judge Francisco Besosa in the Federal Court in Hato Rey.