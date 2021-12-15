FDA Warns Against Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Certain Circumstances

The risk of dying from covid-19 is higher than from clots 0:41

(CNN) – People with a history of a rare type of blood clotting should avoid receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday.



The FDA said it updated its vaccine fact sheets to warn people of the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (STT), a rare type of blood clotting event that has been linked to Johnson & Johnson vaccines. and AstraZeneca, which use similar technology. STT is not associated with the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

The fact sheet says that those who have had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine or a blood clot along with a low level of platelets (blood cells that help to your body to stop the bleeding) after giving this vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine (not licensed or approved in the United States).

“The fact sheets will now include a contraindication for the administration of the Janssen covid-19 vaccine to people with a history of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia following the Janssen vaccine or any other adenovirus vector covid-19 vaccine, and for update information on the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS after vaccination, “the FDA said in a statement.

The agency explained that “cases of TTS have been reported following administration of the Janssen vaccine” in both men and women 18 years of age and older, “with the highest reporting rate being approximately one case per 100,000 doses administered to women. 30 to 49 years old “. They also affirm that in general terms one in seven cases has been fatal.

“The FDA and CDC continue to investigate the level of potential excess risk. The FDA continues to believe that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in persons 18 years of age and older. Individuals should speak with their healthcare provider to determine which is the most appropriate COVID-19 vaccine for their particular situation, “the agency adds.