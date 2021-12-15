Feminization of medicine, a consolidated trend

“Since woman is the primary reason for sin, the weapon of the devil, the cause of the expulsion of man from paradise and the destruction of the old law, and since consequently all trade with her must be avoided, we defend and we expressly forbid that anyone is allowed to introduce a woman, whoever she is, even if she is the most honest, in this university ”.

In those terms, a decree of the University of Bologna in 1377 was drawn up.

This late Middle Ages manifesto reflects a reality very different from what is currently happening in university classrooms and specifically in medical schools. Official figures from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) show that female students represented 70% of the total number of students during 2020 and 71% during this year. We have the evidence of the consolidation of this trend in the following data: women accounted for 71% of admissions to the UBA Faculty of Medicine in 2020 and 74% in 2021. Regarding discharges, in 2019 68% corresponded to women.

The historical evolution of the percentage participation of women practicing medicine in our country shows that in 1980 it was 20.1%; in 2001 39.9% and in 2016 51.9%. (Federal Registry of Health Professionals, Ministry of Health of the Nation). In postgraduate careers in the different disciplines of health sciences, women represent 62.6% of graduates in doctorates, masters and specialties. This trend is not limited to the local level. In the US, women already represent 50% of the student body in medical schools, with a growing trend.

The feminization of medicine deserves multiple approaches: 1) the historical analysis of the emergence of women in the world of medicine; 2) the evolution of the role of female doctors in the different specialties; 3) their possibilities of access to leadership positions within the academic and societal scenario of Medicine; 4) the tangible consequences that female doctors generate in the doctor-patient relationship and in certain measurable results of medical activity and 5) the possible causes of this feminization process.

History shows us that the path of women’s access to the university faculty of medicine was a challenge to perseverance and resilience.

Such is the case of Elizabeth Blackwell (1831-1910), who was the first American woman to achieve a medical degree after being rejected by 12 universities. Blackwell succeeded in getting them accepted for enrollment in the medical school in Geneva, in western New York, and graduated in 1849 with the highest marks of his class. He founded the first hospital with women in his direction (New York Infirmary, 1857) in which other women had the opportunity to carry out their practice, a situation that was forbidden to them in other institutions.

Among us, the times of Cecilia Grierson, the first female doctor to graduate in Argentina (1889), from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires have been far behind. In 1894 she enrolled in a contest to be a professor of the chair of Obstetrics, but the aforementioned academic event was declared void.

“It was solely because of my status as a woman, according to listeners and one of the members of the examining board, that the jury gave a strange and only ruling in this contest: not to award the chair to me or my competitor”, Dr. Grierson expressed years later.

Returning to the theme of the surprising proportion of female students in contemporary Medical Schools, this process is already generating a change in the professional practice scenario. All the available data on the consequences of the feminization of medicine are clearly encouraging.

According to Dr. Pilar Arrizabalaga and her team (Barcelona): “Doctors show, in general terms, a greater predisposition for compassion and empathy, with a clear superiority in communication skills. It is very clear that the quality of the doctor-patient relationship is determined by communication skills, understanding of the patient’s emotional state and the desire to alleviate or reduce their suffering. The ability to perceive what the patient may feel is essential for the professional to be able to respond to their needs. Perhaps this is an area where female doctors are at an advantage over men since there are studies that describe that they have a warmer, flatter and more personable communication style. Their consultations last longer and are presented in a more pleasant setting, creating a more positive environment through language and they are more attentive to assessing socio-cultural aspects that go beyond the observable clinical disease ”.

An interesting article published in the prestigious scientific journal JAMA Internal Medicine (American Medical Association), aimed to determine whether mortality and readmission rates differ between patients treated by male and female physicians. A randomized sample of 20% of Medicare beneficiaries, hospitalized, 65 years of age or older and treated by general internists from January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2014 was analyzed. Patients treated by internists showed lower mortality at 30 days (adjusted mortality, 11.07% vs. 11.49%); and fewer readmissions at 30 days (adjusted readmissions 15.02% vs. 15.57%); with respect to patients seen by their male internist colleagues – after considering possible confounding factors. The conclusions highlight that these findings suggest that differences in practice patterns between male and female physicians, as evidenced in previous studies, may have clinical implications.

Different authors conclude that there is evidence to suggest that, compared to their male colleagues, female doctors are more likely to practice evidence-based medicine and, at the same time, patient-centered. It is also noted that their patients would make fewer visits to the emergency department compared to patients seen in primary care by male physicians.

Beyond the controversies that these data may generate, it is logical to expect different patterns of behavior. But it would be practicing an absurd reductionism to pretend to generalize and draw categorical conclusions (“better and worse”).

The practice of medicine raises different scenarios that require a universe of skills generically called “hard” and “soft”. The “hard” competencies basically refer to the specific knowledge of the profession. The “soft” are linked, for example, to managing uncertainty and frustration, being a good communicator in relationships with patients and society, having the ability to make appropriate decisions in extreme situations, knowing how to deal with stress, contain emotionally to patients (empathy), interact positively with colleagues to work as a team, have the ability to resolve conflicts, among others. It is reasonable to think that there are differences in the performance of these competencies between male and female doctors.

As a final reflection, with the feminization of medicine we are witnessing a renewing breeze. Doctors provide an invaluable contribution to combine technological advances with the humanism that we all claim from medicine when we play the role of patients.

Adjunct Professor of the Chair of Ophthalmology of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). Doctor of Medicine (UBA)