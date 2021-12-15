Fernando Beltrán: ‘There is courage in Chivas for the Atlas title’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/15/2021 09:50:29





Chivas midfielder, Fernando Beltrán, recognized that the championship achieved by Atlas in the Apertura 2021, It makes him angry and the whole Chivas squadWell, ‘it can’t be better’ than the rojiblanco team.

In an interview with TUDN, the Herd player assured that the recent title of the rival team from Guadalajara makes them want to improve, but is aware that Atletico fans are already tired of ‘false’ promises.

“Yes, courage, the truth is, I am not going to deny it, I don’t have to deny it. Courage because a team cannot be better than Chivas, what awakens not just me but everyone is ambition, people are also already tired of coming and making promises that ‘this tournament is going to be better’We are too old to say those things, “said Beltrán.

‘Atlas title commits us’

Similarly, Hiram Mier congratulated Atlas on his championship, but also noted that his title further commits Chivas players to achieving the thirteenth star.

“Recognize the tournament they did and that commits us more to return that joy to the peopleWe have stayed there, fighting for a championship, we are eager and excited, to start with the right foot, to score points from the beginning, “he said in a conversation with TUDN.