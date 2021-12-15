Final Liga MX Femenil: Day and time of the Classic Regio Tigres-Rayadas

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Liga MX Women has already date and time for the grand finale, same that two ‘usual’ teams will play in this instance: Tigers and Rayadas. The royal teams continue to dominate the category and soon they will define who is the best of the Opening 2021.

So much Female Tigres as Rayadas proved to be a rival to beat in this tournament, Well, they were not for nothing first and second place overall, respectively, reaching a level of play much higher than the rest, therefore the Classic Regio of this Final promises to be vibrant.

When and at what time is the Liga MX Femenil Final played?

Through social networks the Liga MX Women announced the dates and times for the Iday and round of this great Final.

The Going will be played in the BBVA Stadium the next Friday, December 17 o’clock 21:00 hrs, where Rayadas will honor his ‘neighbors’; the Return and where the title will be defined will be played in the University Stadium the next Monday, December 20, o’clock 20:00 hrs.

How did Rayadas and Tigres Femenil reach the Final?

The Stripes suffered until the last second before Atlas, an extremely tough rival that pushed them to the limit. In the first leg they fell 1-0 but in the Return they managed to get the 2-1 win, accessing to Final because of his best position on the table.

Female Tigers did the same to him America, where eAt the Azteca Stadium they were defeated 2-1, seeing his streak of 40 unbeaten games fall; on the Return the they thrashed No problem by 4-0 and thus they agreed to the duel for the title.