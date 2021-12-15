FINALLY DEBUTED Santiago Torres and Correa in Probeis. And they were RIVALS – SwingCompleto

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

On the day of this Tuesday, December 14, as part of the Professional Baseball League of Panama (Probeis), the Chiriquí Federal team, led by the experienced Pinar del Río manager Alfonso Urquiola, faced the Los Santos Astronauts in the third match of each team in the contest.

The triumph corresponded to the Astronauts with a final score of 5 × 3, removing the undefeated from the Federals and equaling both teams at the top of the tournament, with a balance of two victories and one defeat (Box Score here). Both teams had already faced each other on December 12 with a close 4 × 3 victory for Chiriquí in 10 match tickets.

According reported In the Probeis press, the clash came even in the sixth inning with three runs per side, after Chiriquí scored twice in the beginning of the first and once in the third, while Los Santos added a hairline at the close of the inning. opening and they went upstairs with two in the basement of the second.

It may interest you: EXCLUSIVE: Agent of Puig ASSURED «They try to DISPRESS Yasiel»

However, in the bottom of the sixth, the Astronauts scored the decisive two, after two outs on the scoreboard, when they hit an RBI double from Eduardo Thomas that brought the advantage in the legs of Rodrigo Orozco, while a single by Jhonny Santos he prodded Thomas with the lace.

Pitcher Manuel Sulimán scored success in the match while Abel Adames claimed defeat. Chiriquí had five hits, two of them on the account of Emmanuel Tapia and they committed four errors on defense, while the Astros had four hits, with a highlight for Thomas who added two, playing cleanly on defense. Both teams will meet again tomorrow, December 15.

Reviewing the match line-ups, we were able to verify that in this match, held at the Roberto “Flaco Bala” Hernández stadium in the city of Las Tablas, Los Santos province, Panama, the first baseman and receiver from the capital made their debut with their respective teams. Lisban Correa and the wild second baseman Santiago Torres placeholder image, who recently joined the Probeis league and were rivals in the match of yore.

For the Federals, the spicy Santiago “El Atómico” Torres, was placed by manager Urquiola as waiter and ninth man in the team’s line up, hitting 2-0 with a free passport received and a strikeout, while Lisbán “El Billy »Correa, for the Astros, ranked third and first baseman, going 1-0 with a walk and RBI, his first on the Panamanian professional circuit.

It may interest you: “I DIDN’T WANT to play with that direction,” Industriales pitcher CONFESSED

Torres, with seven seasons of experience in the National Series, remains in the plans of the Wasps Santiagueras for Series 61 that will begin at the end of January, days after the Probeis season ended, while Correa, with 12 seasons played In the domestic classics, he will not be part of Industriales in the aforementioned contest due to recent discrepancies with the Cuban Baseball Federation.