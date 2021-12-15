Five reinforcements promoted the Independiente title

Soaked by the downpour that fell during the match against Emelec and the water thrown at him by his companions in Capwell’s dressing room, Cristian Pellerano He was euphoric in the celebrations of the conquest of the title of Independiente del Valle.

His height (1.82 meters), his thick beard and his leadership two months after his 40th birthday prevented him from going unnoticed in the celebrations, on the night of Sunday, December 12, 2021.

In the midst of all the fuss over those celebrations, the longest-lived footballer who had the Championship 2021 He stopped by to attend interviews and made a big revelation about why Independiente managed to win his first title of the A series. He explained that this time the club had experienced reinforcements, that instilled calm to the young people in difficult moments.

“We were close to the title for a few years, but we didn’t get it. This time, we had top-ranking players who helped ”, reflected the Argentine, one of the three captains of the scratched, beside Richard Schunke Y Efren Mera.

At the beginning of the season, all three were from longest trajectory On campus. With them, IDV finished third in the first stage and without qualifying for the final, a goal then reached by Emelec.

In the first half of 2021, Independiente also lost players such as the top scorer Christian ortiz, who went to Tijuana, and Pedro Vite, who went to the MLS.

The coach Renato Paiva and the managers they came together to supply them and brought in players to reinforce a team that was brimming with youth. Independiente finished as the youngest in the tournament, averaging 25 years.

Argentine Jonatan Bauman and Ecuadorians Fernando Gaibor, José Angulo and Júnior Sornoza arrived. Argentine Mateo Carabajal also joined to reinforce the defense, who lost to Bolivian José María Carrasco through injury in March.

With Carabajal, Paiva consolidated his line of three players in the back. The Argentine played 13 of his 14 games as a starter. The defense was one of the weak points of the striped club, but it improved in the second stage and ended up as the one that received the fewest goals (27 goals).

“We did a second better stage than Emelec. It is nice to belong to this Independiente family ”, admitted Carabajal.

In the lead, the greatest contribution was from Sornoza and Bauman, who was goal scorer of Serie A with 26 goals. 12 of them marked in Mushuc Rune, from which he left to join IDV in the middle of the year. The other 14 conquests were made with the blue-blacks. In addition, he showed sacrifice by falling behind on the field to empower the midfielders and wingers.

“Prof Paiva trusted me. He told me that I could continue growing and I understood that his way of playing could empower me ”, confessed the scorer, who has not yet renewed his contract by 2021 and hopes to finalize its continuity in these days.

Sornoza returned to the club where he was formed and was a permanent starter. His three goals And six assists he made them concrete in key parties. His contract also ended, but he wants to continue at Independiente, where he is already the club’s historic scorer with 67 annotations.

The manabita asked the directors Michel Deller, Franklin Tello and Santiago Morales to negotiate his permanence, since his sports rights belong to Corinthians, which a year ago established his pass at USD 5 million.

Gaibor and ‘El Tin’ José Angulo had less prominence. However, Pellerano stressed that these players were important when they entered. According to the Argentine, unlike in other years Independiente had important players on the bench, to replace the starters. The aplomb what gives the experience it also helped to get the title.