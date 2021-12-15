Florida presents the world’s largest solar plant project

The ‘battery’ in question would measure between 409 megawatts and 900 megawatt hours, which could power the 330,000 homes that FPL anticipates.

However, according to the report by the solar firm YSG Solar, based in New York, the largest solar park in the world is located in India, the Bhadla Solar Park, and is capable of generating 2,245 megawatt hours.

FPL said the new solar plant would store the solar energy captured by thousands of solar panels installed at the Manatee Solar Energy Center plant, which is located in the southern part of Parrish Lake in Manatee County.

“It has been a momentous year for clean energy in Florida: FPL opened the year by formally shutting down its last coal plant in the state and now we are closing the year by breaking a world record and putting the largest solar battery in the world into service. world, ”FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said in the statement.

“FPL has installed more than 13 million solar panels and has already covered 45% of the path that we set them to reach the goal 30 by 30of installing 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030, “he said.

Just three years ago, FPL inaugurated a solar energy park in Miami-Dade, with some 330,000 panels arranged in the Sun, to produce some 74.5 megawatts that, according to what they reported at the time, would serve to provide clean electricity to about 15,000 homes, which It is equivalent, according to specialized studies, to removing 12,000 cars from the public highway.

Days later, in January 2019, FPL presented the project 30 by 30 and safe that, once the desired 30 million solar panels are installed, it would be capable of generating 950 megawatts to 11,000 megawatts, which could provide electricity to some two million homes, approximately 60% of the homes that the company provides electricity in southern and southwestern Florida.

In fact, FPL’s solar career began just nine years ago, when it built its first generator park in DeSoto County, near the town of Brownsville, with a capacity of 25 megawatts.

Since then, the utility has tried to harness solar power from the state of Florida, where the prized source of clean electricity abounds and has been untapped until now.

Meanwhile, the Florida Public Service Commission approved FPL’s request to charge an additional average of $ 6.82 per account as of January 1, to cover the expenses of the natural gas they use to generate a good part of the electricity.

Just a month ago, the state price regulation commission approved another request: an additional average of $ 12 for those who use more than 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, for four years, starting January 1, to raise funds that would be directed to boost the use of solar energy.