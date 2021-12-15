For people with arthritis, it is very important to exercise regularly and safely

If you have any degree of arthritis, as an estimated one-fourth of the adult population in the United States does, participating in regular physical activity that does not harm your joints can improve arthritis-related pain, function and their quality of life in general.

Doctors at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, part of Baptist Health, who treat arthritis patients will no doubt have a discussion about incorporating regular exercise into their lives, with certain considerations to avoid overuse injuries or aggravate existing conditions. . Even the most skilled surgeons will advise patients on physical activity, hoping to avoid surgery.

“It is the first conversation I have with every person who walks through the door. What do you do to exercise? What do you do to stay in shape? ”Explains Alexander van der Ven, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “And when they say I don’t do anything, no matter what they need, we send them to the gym, or we refer them to a trainer, or a physical therapist. We give them instructions. We are basically trying to empower them. We try to give them confidence and educate them on how to exercise and why it is important ”.

For decades, the benefits of exercise for everyone have been well documented. Regular physical activity is vital for weight control, cardiovascular health, and the prevention of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and even some types of cancer, studies over the years have shown.

Being overweight or obese

People who are overweight or obese are more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis than people who are not overweight. Additionally, physical activity can decrease pain and improve physical function by about 40 percent, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, 1 in 3 adults with arthritis is inactive.

“We know that people with arthritis who exercise feel better than people with arthritis who don’t exercise,” said Dr. van der Ven, who oversees the joint replacement surgery program at Doctor’s Hospital. “We know that obese people have more inflammation. They call them cytokines and adipokines, which are inflammatory markers released by fat cells. And the more overweight you are, the more inflammation is generated, which also causes the progression of arthritis. “

About 55 million American men and women suffer from arthritis, according to the CDC. It is a leading cause of disability, contributing to joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It has been called “wasting arthritis.” This develops when the soft cushion between the bones (cartilage) wears down and the joints become painful, swollen, and difficult to move.

‘Better than drugs’

Exercise works almost as well, “if not better, than pain-suppressing medication in our bodies,” says Dr. van der Ven.

Without the benefits of exercise, many people can develop “bad compensation routines,” he says.

“If their knee hurts, they start to walk strangely and start using accessory muscles; then they start to have bursitis in the hip, they start to hurt their back and they start to have bursitis in the knee, ”explains Dr. van der Ven. “So you start with one condition and you start creating two or three other conditions because they are not treating that condition correctly.”

How to get started safely

The CDC has a dedicated section to help people with arthritis get started exercising. “Start slow and pay attention to how well your body tolerates it,” states the CDC. “People with arthritis may need more time for their body to adjust to a new level of activity.” Getting into a routine that can be done at least three times a week is crucial, says Dr. van der Ven.

“Usually you are going to create an exercise plan, which is going to be a regular routine, three to four times a week of moderate-level activity,” says Dr. van der Ven. “You will want to increase your heart rate, as long as your doctor says it is okay. You have to generate those endorphins and get them going. A little discomfort is fine, but pain is not. You have to avoid things that really hurt, but you can find activities that don’t hurt, like the stationary bike, some weight training, yoga, Pilates ”.

Ideally, work with a physical therapist or trainer, he says. But your doctor can get you started with the right guidance.

“For people with low- or moderate-grade osteoarthritis, be it of the hip, knee, back or ankle, I would say that probably 80 percent are going to respond with some success,” explains Dr. van der Ven. “We are not trying to make them perfect. But if we can make someone 75 percent better than they were when they first came, I think that’s a success. “

Avoid Overuse Injuries

Trying a combination of exercise routines is crucial to avoid overuse injuries, explains Dr. van der Ven. If physical activity causes arthritic episodes, the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute Arthritis Clinic focuses on helping arthritic and injured people return to their daily activities and a functional standard of living using non-surgical techniques and orthopedic medicine.

“The important thing is that you have to change,” says Dr. van der Ven, “you can’t do the same activity over and over again, or you will have an overuse injury. Even walking will end up creating overuse injuries. Try a combination of things that increase your metabolic rate. You have to increase flexibility. It is necessary to work on the strength of the core muscles. You should keep changing your exercise routine to avoid these overuse injuries. This is very important”.

The first challenge many doctors face when consulting with an arthritis patient is changing the mindset that exercise is something they cannot or should not do.

“It’s a matter of reassuring them,” says Dr. van der Ven, “We have to clear up their misconceptions and clarify what perhaps someone told them once, or read once, or perhaps help correct the effects of a traumatic experience. . Maybe they played a sport and then injured their knee, and they are so scared that they think it will set them back.

“But we know that people with arthritis who exercise feel better than people with arthritis who don’t exercise. That is universally accepted and regular exercise is essential to treat your symptoms. “